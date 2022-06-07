THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announces New Album 'Color Decay'; 'Salt' Music Video Available

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA will release its eighth album, "Color Decay", on September 16 via Solid State. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Salt", can be seen below.

"'Salt' is a song about trying to move forward and then feeling like nothing ever changes, even when you've seemingly done everything right," the band says. "It's the sort of feeling that makes you question every move you've ever made. Initially, the lyrics were just about having trouble writing songs for our new record, but soon, we realized that this feeling of fighting only to be stagnant and held down applies to so much more in our lives. It was really a breakthrough track and allowed us to dive in even deeper into what became 'Color Decay'."

"Color Decay" track listing:

01. Exhibition

02. Salt

03. Watchtower

04. Noise

05. Broken

06. Sacrifice

07. Trapped

08. Time

09. Twenty-Five

10. Fire

11. Hallucinate

12. Cancer

"Color Decay" follows 2019's "The Act". As Revolver stated when selecting the record as one of the "50 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022," "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have proven time and time again that it's possible to never stop sonically experimenting — with screamo, with spoken word, with atmospheric electronica, with sludge — and never lose their own crushing identity. Anticipating their next successful risk is one of the things that makes being a TDWP fan so rewarding."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have been consistently delivering since forming in 2005. Fans voted 2009's seminal "With Roots Above And Branches Below" one of the "5 Greatest Metalcore Albums" in a Revolver poll, with the magazine christening it "a true metalcore landmark." The group has notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, including "Dead Throne" (2011),"8:18" (2013),"Space" EP (2015),"Transit Blues" (2016),"The Act" (2019) and "ZII" EP (2021). The latter served as a sequel to one of their most beloved projects — 2010's "Zombie" EP. In the wake of the EP, the group exceeded a quarter of a billion cumulative streams and views. During 2021, the musicians decamped to remote hideaways together in Wisconsin and Desert Hot Springs, California. This time around, keyboardist/programmer Jonathan Gering took the reins as producer, collaborating closely to assemble a rich sonic architecture for what would become "Color Decay".

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA will embark on a summer 2022 headline tour. The trek kicks off on August 4 in Milwaukee and runs through September 10 in Columbia, South Carolina. STRAY FROM THE PATH and DYING WISH will also appear. THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA will perform the "Zombie" EP and the "ZII" EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits, making each show a special night for TDWP fans both new and old.

Photo credit: Imani Givertz