FOO FIGHTERS Share New Song 'Asking For A Friend', Announce 2026 North American Tour With QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

FOO FIGHTERS have confirmed their first stadium tour since the massive 2023-2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" run that sold out football and baseball fields the world over. Kicking off August 4 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, the new tour will see FOO FIGHTERS bringing the maximum volume euphoria of the band's recent surprise U.S. club gigs and overseas outdoor / arena spectaculars to a total of 12 North American cities, concluding (for now) September 26 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will be direct support on all dates except September 12 in Fargo. General on-sale for all shows is Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

If that's not enough good news for you, today sees the release of new FOO FIGHTERS song "Asking For A Friend". Featuring a decidedly darker melodic approach than the smash hit "Today's Song", "Asking For A Friend" ratchets up the energy and intensity of its predecessor in favor of hypnotic opening verses that build and explode into impassioned refrains of "What is real? I'm asking for a friend…" By the time the song's final breakneck rave-up screeches to a halt with a throat-shredding "Or is this the end?", FF fans of all ages will find themselves joyfully bludgeoned into submission.

Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that read in part: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this FOO FIGHTERS thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years' worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon. What better way to share the view than with close friends?

"In 1992 I first saw the legendary KYUSS perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme. The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album 'Blues For The Red Sun' became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life's most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we've made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE.

"But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. 'Asking For A Friend' is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for 'proof' when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again."

"One of many songs to come…"

To read the full statement, go to this location.

FOO FIGHTERS 2026 stadium tour dates:

August 4 - Toronto ON - Rogers Stadium

August 6 - Detroit MI - Ford Field

August 8 - Chicago IL - Soldier Field

August 10 - Cleveland OH - Huntington Bank Field

August 13 - Philadelphia PA - Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 - Nashville TN - Nissan Stadium

August 17 - Washington DC - Nationals Park

September 12 - Fargo ND - Fargodome

September 15 - Regina SK - Mosaic Stadium

September 17 - Edmonton AB - Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 - Vancouver BC - BC Place

September 26 - Las Vegas NV - Allegiant Stadium

Fans can sign up for artist presales now through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you are already on FOO FIGHTERS newsletter, sign up using the same email address at https://livemu.sc/foofighterslist for first access to tickets during the Newsletter Artist Presale. Tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time

If you are not signed up to FOO FIGHTERS newsletter, sign up at https://livemu.sc/foofighters for access to the general artist presale. General artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time.