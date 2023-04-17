  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, EVERY TIME I DIE And FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Members Launch New Band BETTER LOVERS

April 17, 2023

BETTER LOVERS, a newly formed band featuring Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, Stephen Micciche and Will Putney, has released its debut single, "30 Under 13", via SharpTone Records.

The blistering, four-minute track, and accompanying Eric Richter-directed video, serve as the perfect introduction to BETTER LOVERS, a band whose music is as uncompromising, unapologetic, and undeniable as anything they've done individually.

"Looking back, I'm so happy everything got me to where I am," explains Buckley. "The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn't a hobby. This isn't temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we're a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo — there's no trying to put it back in the cage."

"Jordan sent me some already-finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time," adds Puciato. "Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense."

Putney, who had worked on the most recent EVERY TIME I DIE albums, and won a 2021 Grammy Award for his production work on BODY COUNT's "Carnivore", encapsulates the band's thoughts: "It's a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers, and I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us."

Tour dates are imminent.

Photo credit: James Hartley

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).