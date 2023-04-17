  • facebook
WHITESNAKE's JOEL HOEKSTRA Once Again Recruits VINNY APPICE, TONY FRANKLIN For Third JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 Album, 'Crash Of Life'

April 17, 2023

Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, REVOLUTION SAINTS) will release the third album from his solo project JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13, "Crash Of Life", on June 16 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Crash Of Life" introduces a new talent into the fold as Girish Pradhan (GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES, THE END MACHINE, FIRSTBORNE) takes on lead vocal duties on the album.

The official music video for the first single from the album, "Far Too Deep", can be seen below.

As with the previous two albums, the all-star cast of bassist Tony Franklin (BLUE MURDER, THE FIRM),drummer Vinny Appice (LAST IN LINE, ex-DIO, BLACK SABBATH) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (SONS OF APOLLO, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) contribute their immense musical talents. And, as he did on the last record, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto also lends a helping hand with background vocals.

Hoekstra once again handled the bulk of the creative process, overseeing production, songwriting, and arranging (music and lyrics) for this stunning hard rock record. Chris Collier returns and does a masterful job mixing and mastering here as well.

New York City-based guitarist Joel Hoekstra currently plays for WHITESNAKE and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. He is also a member of REVOLUTION SAINTS with Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY) and Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, THE END MACHINE, ex-DOKKEN) and ICONIC with Michael Sweet (STRYPER),Nathan James (INGLORIOUS),Marco Mendoza (ex-JOURNEY, THE DEAD DAISIES) and Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, ex-OZZY OSBOURNE).

Additionally, Joel is also well-known for his work with Cher, NIGHT RANGER, the Broadway show "Rock Of Ages", his fill-in work with FOREIGNER, annual sets on the Monsters Of Rock cruise, recording projects like VHF and his acoustic shows with Brandon Gibbs. He is also a frequent columnist for Guitar World magazine.

In recent years, Joel released the critically acclaimed albums "Dying To Live" and "Running Games" from his side project JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13. He has also released three instrumental solo albums.

"Crash Of Life" track listing:

01. Everybody Knows Everything
02. Crash Of Life
03. Damaged Goods
04. Torn Into Lies
05. Far Too Deep
06. Not Tonight
07. Over You
08. I Would Cry For Love
09. Don't Have Words
10. Find A Way
11. You're Right For Me
12. Through The Night

Lineup:

Joel Hoekstra - Guitars
Girish Pradhan - Lead Vocals
Vinny Appice - Drums
Tony Franklin - Bass
Derek Sherinian - Keyboards
Jeff Scott Soto - Backing Vocals

