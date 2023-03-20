THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Teams Up With SUMERIAN COMICS For Graphic Novel 'One Of Us Is The Killer'

Sumerian Comics announced today "One Of Us Is The Killer", a brand new graphic novel inspired by the 2013 fifth studio album from mathcore band THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN and from "Rock & Roll Hell" creators Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts, visionary artist Greg Di Angilla ("Rock & Roll Hell"),and colorist Warnia Sahadewa ("Doctor Who").

Speaking on today's announcement, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN founder and guitarist Ben Weinman shares: "The 'One Of Us Is The Killer' collaboration with Sumerian Records remains one of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's most artistically ambitious achievements to this day. Seeing Ash Avildsen and the creative team at the newly founded Sumerian Comics, use this album as the influence for another equally ambitious artistic endeavor is amazing. I can't wait to hold one of these things in my hands, just like I did with the many comic books I enjoyed as a kid."

A string of assassinations made by a politically motivated killer known only to the public as The Quill serves as the spark to ignite a full-scale revolution. Set in a technologically advanced American City in the not-too-distant future, Vertical Integration Corp. has seized all means of production and capital available, creating a financial synergy unlike any that has ever existed. Employees work and live in this living city-sized factory supporting the lives of the ruling business class while subjected to living in tenements. The Quill is the never-seen but oft spoken hero of the lower-class.

Writers Ben Roberts and Sam Romesburg stated they were inspired to take the intention behind the album title and use it to form a story focusing on a relationship larger than that of which exists between two people, and focus on a relationship between a government and its people. The writers pulled multiple references from the album that fans of the band will be able to catch on to, while also allowing several themes from the songs themselves influence the trajectory of the story.

"One Of Us Is The Killer" features main cover art by series artist Greg Di Angilla and colors by series colorist Warnia Sahadewa. Bundles will be available soon from Sumerian Comics containing various items that complement the physical hardback.

Limited 22-page preview copies of "One Of Us Is The Killer" will be available at WonderCon in Anaheim, California and Weinman will be signing copies at 1 p.m. PST on March 26.

Weinman is the founder and sole constant member throughout THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's career, and is currently playing rhythm guitar with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and the supergroup GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA. Ben also has an animal sanctuary at his home in New Jersey and is in development on a children's 2D animated series "Jupiter Rocks!" The musical comedy for upper preschool (ages four to seven) is set for delivery in Q2 2025. "Jupiter Rocks!" follows the life of a guitar-playing seven-year-old whose life is uprooted when her mom becomes Earth's Planet Ambassador to Jupiter. Penelope meets many challenges as she navigates living in a wacky new world, but uses humor, and her natural musical abilities to solve daily obstacles with her new group of friends.

Speaking on the project, Weinman comments: "We created 'Jupiter Rocks!' to not only showcase diversity and inclusion but to show our children that it is often our differences that become strengths! Every episode promises an exciting adventure where our main character and her friends solve their problems with creative and musical solutions. Much like I did growing up in an educational system that often didn’t reward the more 'right brain' kids out there. Our goal is also to create programming that can be enjoyed and discussed by both children and their parents, creating an opportunity for connection that will last a lifetime."

Image courtesy of Soundfly