THE OFFSPRING Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour With SUM 41 And SIMPLE PLAN

THE OFFSPRING has announced the "Let The Bad Times Roll" 2023 tour with special guests SUM 41 and SIMPLE PLAN. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, making stops across the U.S. in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis and more, before wrapping up in Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center on September 3.

THE OFFSPRING frontman Dexter Holland said: "One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends. We had sold-out international tours with SIMPLE PLAN and SUM 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America. It's going to be great!"

Chuck Comeau of SIMPLE PLAN said: "We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the U.S. with our friends THE OFFSPRING and SUM 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!"

Deryck Whibley of SUM 41 said: "We're so excited to be back touring the States with THE OFFSPRING and SIMPLE PLAN this summer! There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you. See you soon!"

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. The group is also currently working on new music.

Throughout their career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Tuesday, March 21. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

Aug. 01 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 27 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center