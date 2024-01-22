THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Announce 'The 2024 Tour'

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have announced "The 2024 Tour" which will touch down in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band has not played in several years, beginning with Seattle at the White River Amphitheatre on June 15, 2024. "The 2024 Tour" will go on to major markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2024, before wrapping in Salt Lake City at the USANA Amphitheater on August 30, 2024.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS will also be joined by Grammy Award-winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates. A Blues Hall Of Fame inductee, Robert Cray and his band have been touring worldwide since 1974, and singer-songwriter Steve Winwood has composed countless hits over the past five decades, including "Higher Love", "Valerie" and "Back In The High Life Again", among many others.

The 2024 Tour follows THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' 50th-anniversary tour which had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have had five Top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album "Best Of The Doobies".

In 2023, the band released a new single, "Lahaina", their first release since their 2021 album "Liberté". The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these rock and roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Tour dates:

June 15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater **

June 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

June 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

June 20 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre **

June 22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion **

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum **

June 25 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center **

June 29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **

June 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

July 2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center **

July 3 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino and Resort **

July 6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **

July 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place **

July 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre **

July 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre **

July 13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

July 14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena **

July 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ++

July 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

August 3 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ++

August 4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ++

August 6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ++

August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ++

August 9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ++

August 10 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ++

August 12 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center ++

August 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC ++

August 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ++

August 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ++

August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ++

August 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ++

August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center ++

August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ++

August 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ++

August 27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center ++

August 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena ++

August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater ++

** with Robert Cray

++ with Steve Winwood

For over five decades, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll — all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four Grammy Awards, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What A Fool Believes", both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include "Listen To The Music", "China Grove", "Jesus Is Just All Right", "Rockin' Down The Highway", "Long Train Runnin'", "Take Me In Your Arms", "Takin' It To The Streets", "Minute By Minute", "You Belong To Me", "The Doctor" and more. In all, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have tallied up five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection "Toulouse Street", THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have three multi-platinum, seven platinum, and 14 gold albums. "Best Of The Doobies" has sold more than 12 million copies THE DOOBIE BROTHERS a rare "diamond record." In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th-anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee on stage. Additionally, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS released their autobiography, "Long Train Runnin'", on July 26, 2022.

