THE DOORS' Complete Live Recordings Available To Stream and Download For The First Time

Igniting a year-long 60th-anniversary celebration, THE DOORS will unveil their iconic Bright Midnight Archives live recordings on DSPs for the very first time throughout 2025. These coveted concerts previously only existed physically on limited-edition LPs and CDs. Today marks a momentous occasion with the first live release in the series, "Live At The Matrix 1967: The Original Masters", available now for streaming and download.

This series illustrates THE DOORS' evolution and transformative impact on both music and culture. Tracing their global journey from tiny clubs to arenas, it scrapbooks the band's storied three-year run on the road as they closed out the sixties. Upcoming releases in this series include "Live In Boston, 1970", on April 4, recorded at the Boston Arena on April 10, 1970, and includes both performances. "Live In Philadelphia '70", recorded at The Spectrum on May 1, 1970, and "Live In Pittsburgh, 1970", recorded at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena on May 2, 1970, on May 2; "Live In Detroit, 1970", recorded May 8, 1970, at the Cobo Arena, one of the longest DOORS shows ever caught on tape on May 8; "Live In Vancouver, 1970", recorded at the Pacific Coliseum on June 6, 1970, and features a guest appearance by blues legend Albert King on June 6; Live In Bakersfield, California, August 21, 1970, on August 21. Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968, on September 19. The set contains both the early and late shows from THE DOORS' appearance at the renowned concert hall in Stockholm, immortalizing the climactic conclusion of their only European tour. The concerts are among the tour's best, featuring rare live performances of DOORS' originals "Love Street" and "You're Lost Little Girl" and a cover of "Mack The Knife". Each release has been remastered by THE DOORS' longtime engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick.

Commencing this trip, "Live At The Matrix, 1967" bottles the musicians' primal intensity and psychedelic panache. THE DOORS were a few months away from stardom in March 1967 when they played five sparsely attended shows at a small club in San Francisco called The Matrix. These uninhibited performances would have been fleeting if not for Peter Abram, who co-owned the pizza parlor-turned-nightclub with JEFFERSON AIRPLANE founder Marty Balin. An avid recordist, Abram regularly taped concerts at The Matrix and his recordings of THE DOORS, made between March 7-11, 1967, spawned one of the band's most storied bootlegs. Complete and original recordings sourced from the first-generation seven-inch reels.

The dynamic interplay between band members fuels everything from the rip-roaring "Break On Through" to a mesmerizing rendition of "The End". At the same time, a rare instrumental of "Summertime" proves utterly captivating, while their passion for the blues drives fluid, extended covers of "I'm A King Bee" and "Crawling King Snake".

THE DOORS kicked off their 60th anniversary last year with "The Doors 1967-1971" release, a 6-LP box set part of Rhino's acclaimed High Fidelity audiophile vinyl series, featuring all six of the band's original studio albums. Limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies, the collection quickly sold out. These sought-after audiophile titles will be available individually on January 31 on thedoors.com and rhino.com.

To commemorate THE DOORS anniversary, their first-ever complete anthology book, "Night Divides The Day", illuminates the band's archives like never before with rare photography, intimate interviews with Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and meticulously sourced archival text from Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek. With unlimited access granted by the band, "Night Divides The Day" includes a unique collection of historical ephemera — including childhood photos, song lyrics, poster artwork, movie stills, and much more — which adds context to the wealth of rare photography that documents the band's musical odyssey.

Joining Krieger and Densmore are a host of contributors, with a foreword by NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic and an afterword by maestro Gustavo Dudamel. The anthology is presented in a limited edition of only 2,000 numbered sets, each hand-signed by Densmore and Krieger. Each set includes the 344-page signed edition, a seven-inch vinyl record with rare demos of "Hello, I Love You" and "Moonlight Drive", and other assorted historical memorabilia. Available for pre-order now and shipping early this year.

Bright Midnight Archives track listing:

Live at the Matrix, 1967

March 7, 1967 – First Set

1. Bag's Groove [Instrumental]

2. Back Door Man

3. My Eyes Have Seen You

4. Soul Kitchen

5. All Blues [Instrumental]

6. Get Out Of My Life Woman

7. When The Music's Over

March 7, 1967 – Second Set

1. Close To You

2. Crawling King Snake

3. I Can't See Your Face In My Mind

4. People Are Strange

5. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

6. The Crystal Ship

7. Twentieth Century Fox

March 7, 1967 – Third Set

1. Moonlight Drive

2. Summer's Almost Gone

3. Unhappy Girl

4. Woman Is A Devil / Rock Me Baby

5. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

6. Light My Fire

7. The End

March 8 or 9, 1967

1. The End (Partial) / Let's Feed Ice Cream To The Rats

March 10, 1967 – First Set

1. My Eyes Have Seen You

2. Soul Kitchen

3. I Can't See Your Face In My Mind

4. People Are Strange

5. When The Music's Over

March 10, 1967 – Second Set

1. Money

2. Who Do You Love

3. Moonlight Drive

4. Summer's Almost Gone

5. I'm A King Bee

6. Gloria

7. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

March 10, 1967 – Third Set

1. Summertime [Instrumental]

2. Back Door Man

3. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

Live in Boston, 1970

First Show

1. Start

2. All Right, All Right, All Right

3. Roadhouse Moan

4. Roadhouse Blues

5. Ship Of Fools

6. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

7. Back Door Man

8. Five To One

9. When The Music's Over

10. Rock Me

11. Mystery Train

12. Away In India

13. Crossroads

14. Prelude To Wake Up!

15. Wake Up!

16. Light My Fire

Second Show

1. Start

2. Break On Through

3. I Believe In Democracy

4. When The Music's Over

5. Roadhouse Blues

6. The Spy

7. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

8. Back Door Man

9. Five To One

10. Astrology Rap

11. Build Me A Woman

12. You Make Me Real

13. Wait A Minute!

14. Mystery Train

15. Away In India

16. Crossroads

17. Band Intros

18. Adolf Hitler

19. Light My Fire

20. Fever ("Light My Fire" cont'd.)

21. Summertime ("Light My Fire" cont'd.)

22. St. James Infirmary Blues ("Light My Fire" cont'd.)

23. Graveyard Poem ("Light My Fire" cont'd.)

24. Light My Fire (Reprise)

25. More, More, More!

26. Ladies & Gentlemen

27. We Can't Instigate

28. They Want More

29. Been Down So Long

30. Power Turned Off

Live in Philadelphia May 1, 1970

1. Announcer "Sit Down"

2. Tuning

3. Roadhouse Blues

4. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

5. Back Door Man / Love Hides

6. Ship Of Fools

7. Universal Mind

8. When The Music's Over

9. Mystery Train

10. Wake Up!

11. Light My Fire

12. The Concert Continues

13. Maggie M'Gill

14. Roadhouse Blues (Reprise)

15. Been Down So Long / Rock Me Baby

16. The Music Capital Of The World, Philadelphia

17. Carol

18. Soul Kitchen

Live in Pittsburgh, May 2, 1970

1. Back Door Man

2. Love Hides

3. Five To One

4. Roadhouse Blues

5. Mystery Train

6. Away In India

7. Crossroads Blues

8. Universal Mind

9. Someday Soon

10. When The Music's Over

11. Break On Through

12. Push Push

13. The Soft Parade Vamp

14. Tonight You're In For A Special Treat

15. Close To You

16. Light My Fire

Live in Detroit May 8, 1970

1. Tuning

2. Roadhouse Vamp

3. Hello To The Cities

4. Dead Cats, Dead Rats

5. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

6. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

7. Back Door Man

8. Five To One

9. Roadhouse Blues

10. You Make Me Real

11. Ship Of Fools

12. When The Music's Over

13. People Get Ready

14. Mystery Train

15. Away In India

16. Crossroads

17. Tuning

18. Carol

19. Light My Fire

20. Been Down So Long

21. Love Hides

22. Mean Mustard Blues

23. Carol (Reprise)

24. Close To You

25. I'm A King Bee

26. Rock Me Baby/Heartbreak Hotel

27. The End

Live in Vancouver, June 1970

1. Start Of Show

2. Roadhouse Blues

3. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

4. Back Door Man

5. Five To One

6. When The Music's Over

7. Applause – Jim Talks

8. Love Me Two Times

9. Applause – Jim Talks

10. Little Red Rooster – with Albert King

11. Tuning

12. Money – with Albert King

13. Tuning

14. Rock Me – with Albert King

15. Tuning

16. Who Do You Love – with Albert King

17. Tuning

18. Petition The Lord With Prayer

19. Light My Fire

20. Tuning

21. The End

22. Thank You & Good Night

Live at Bakersfield, August 21, 1970

1. Roadhouse Blues

2. Medley: Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) / Back Door Man / Five To One

3. Medley: Universal Mind / Afro Blue

4. When The Music's Over

5. Love Me Two Times

6. Medley: Mystery Train / Away In India / Crossroads

7. Ship Of Fools

8. The End

Live at Konserthuset Stockholm, September 20, 1968

1. Introduction

2. Five To One

3. Love Street

4. Love Me Two Times

5. When The Music's Over

6. A Little Game

7. The Hill Dwellers

8. Light My Fire

9. The Unknown Soldier

10. Five To One

11. Mack The Knife

12. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

13. Back Door Man

14. You're Lost Little Girl

15. Love Me Two Times

16. When The Music's Over

17. Wild Child

18. Money (That's What I Want)

19. Wake Up!

20. Light My Fire

21. The End