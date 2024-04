THE END MACHINE Feat. GEORGE LYNCH, JEFF PILSON: 'Hell Or High Water' Music Video Released

THE END MACHINE, the collaborative project featuring former DOKKEN members, guitarist George Lynch and bassist Jeff Pilson, has released the official music video for the song "Hell Or High Water". The track is taken from THE END MACHINE third album, "The Quantum Phase", which arrived on March 8 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"The Quantum Phase" signals a notable change in THE END MACHINE personnel. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES and, more recently, with JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 and FIRSTBORNE. The addition of Pradhan to the band is a testament to the keen discernment of Serafino Perugino, president, and founder of Frontiers Music Srl. Perugino, who serves as the executive producer for THE END MACHINE, recognized the incredible talent and potential in Pradhan and brought him to the attention of the band.

Pradhan comments on "Hell Or High Water": "I still remember how excited I got when I first heard this riff. I imagined that this could be our way of paying homage to the legendary DEEP PURPLE musically.

"The song talks about the adrenaline rush, the energy, and everything involved in performing live and touring. It's about how one can kick negativity out of the window by witnessing a kick-ass hard rock band live.

"Needless to say, I had tons of fun writing and recording this and I hope the energy I put in there reaches our fans!"

Established in 2018, THE END MACHINE released its eponymous debut album, "The End Machine", in 2019, bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude, but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent was equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, "Phase2".

In delivering 2024's "The Quantum Phase", THE END MACHINE has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives. With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to THE END MACHINE's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

More than a year ago, Lynch told MetalSucks about the upcoming THE END MACHINE album: "Girish Pradhan… is unbelievable. We loved Robert Mason [who sang on the first two THE END MACHINE albums], and he's an incredible singer, but we felt it was time for a little bit of a change. So, of all the records I'm working on — and there's a lot — I'm most excited about this next END MACHINE album. It's really powerful, and some of the tracks are downright scary good."

Asked what it is about the upcoming THE END MACHINE album that has him most excited, George said: "When me and Jeff get together, we're just a two-headed songwriting monster. It's crazy, but we finish each other's sentences and understand each other musically. I think that because we've been doing the same thing for so many decades, we know exactly what we're trying to do, but now we have a much better idea of how to get there than we used to. And when I work with other people — and I've worked with some great people — I don't have that connection with any other people like I do with Jeff. It's everything, from riffs, guitar sounds, and composition to putting that together. We're very attuned to each other, and our skill sets complement each other very well, so working on this record is an absolute joy, and it's got me very excited."

"The Quantum Phase" track listing:

01. Black Hole Extinction

02. Silent Winter

03. Killer Of The Night

04. Hell Or High Water

05. Stand Up

06. Burning Man

07. Shattered Glass Heart

08. Time

09. Hunted

10. Stranger In The Mirror

11. Into The Blazing Sun

Produced By: Jeff Pilson for Pilsound Music Inc.

Studio: Pilsound Studios, Santa Clarita, California

Recorded By: Jeff Pilson and Girish Pradhan

Additional engineering: Olivia Pilson

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band Members:

George Lynch – Gutar

Girish Pradhan – Vocals

Steve Brown – Drums

Jeff Pilson - Bass