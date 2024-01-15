THE END MACHINE Feat. GEORGE LYNCH, JEFF PILSON: 'The Quantum Phase' Album Due In March

2024 launches with a bang thanks to the announcement of "The Quantum Phase", the highly anticipated new record from supergroup THE END MACHINE, the collaborative project featuring former DOKKEN members, guitarist George Lynch and bassist Jeff Pilson. The announcement signals a notable change in personnel as well. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES and, more recently, with JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 and FIRSTBORNE. The addition of Pradhan to the band is a testament to the keen discernment of Serafino Perugino, president, and founder of Frontiers Music Srl. Perugino, who serves as the executive producer for THE END MACHINE, recognized the incredible talent and potential in Pradhan and brought him to the attention of the band.

To herald this fantastic change and new album, THE END MACHINE shares their first single off "The Quantum Phase", titled "Silent Winter". The track is accompanied by a new music video which can be seen below.

Pilson comments on the new track: "'Silent Winter' is a song about the bleak prospects for humanity if we keep on our current trajectory. 'Quantum Phase' — the album — deals with what we must do to change course."

"The Quantum Phase" will arrive on March 8.

Established in 2018, THE END MACHINE released its eponymous debut album, "The End Machine", in 2019, bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude, but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent was equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, "Phase2".

In delivering 2024's "The Quantum Phase", THE END MACHINE has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives. With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to THE END MACHINE's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

A little over a year ago, Lynch told MetalSucks about the upcoming THE END MACHINE album: "Girish Pradhan… is unbelievable. We loved Robert Mason [who sang on the first two THE END MACHINE albums], and he's an incredible singer, but we felt it was time for a little bit of a change. So, of all the records I'm working on — and there's a lot — I'm most excited about this next END MACHINE album. It's really powerful, and some of the tracks are downright scary good."

Asked what it is about the upcoming THE END MACHINE album that has him most excited, George said: "When me and Jeff get together, we're just a two-headed songwriting monster. It's crazy, but we finish each other's sentences and understand each other musically. I think that because we've been doing the same thing for so many decades, we know exactly what we're trying to do, but now we have a much better idea of how to get there than we used to. And when I work with other people — and I've worked with some great people — I don't have that connection with any other people like I do with Jeff. It's everything, from riffs, guitar sounds, and composition to putting that together. We're very attuned to each other, and our skill sets complement each other very well, so working on this record is an absolute joy, and it's got me very excited."

"The Quantum Phase" track listing:

01. Black Hole Extinction

02. Silent Winter

03. Killer Of The Night

04. Hell Or High Water

05. Stand Up

06. Burning Man

07. Shattered Glass Heart

08. Time

09. Hunted

10. Stranger In The Mirror

11. Into The Blazing Sun

Produced By: Jeff Pilson for Pilsound Music Inc.

Studio: Pilsound Studios, Santa Clarita, California

Recorded By: Jeff Pilson and Girish Pradhan

Additional engineering: Olivia Pilson

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band Members:

George Lynch – Gutar

Girish Pradhan – Vocals

Steve Brown – Drums

Jeff Pilson - Bass