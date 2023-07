THE GHOST INSIDE Returns With New Single 'Earn It'

THE GHOST INSIDE has returned with a triumphant new single, "Earn It", produced by Dan Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, DAYSEEKER).

The band's first new release since 2020's self-titled record, "Earn It" finds the metalcore heavyweights back with a vengeance. Ushering in urgent guitars and crushing drums, front man Jonathan Vigil shifts from brutal screams to clean vocals with ease.

On the message behind the song, Jonathan ruminates: "Sometimes people think because of the social status or circumstances they're born into, they're entitled to greatness. Nothing worthwhile is ever gonna be handed to you. You gotta earn it."

THE GHOST INSIDE have been trekking through Europe taking their electrifying live performance to massive festival stages such as Hellfest (France),Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Copenhell (Denmark) and Jera On Air (Netherlands). Pivoting to the U.S. on July 15, they will embark on a co-headlining tour with UNDEROATH, joined by WE CAME AS ROMANS and BETTER LOVERS as support. It all kicks off in Ohio at Inkcarceration Fest, and ends in California on August 19.

In 2008, THE GHOST INSIDE formed in El Segundo, California, united by their shared passion for bands in the hardcore scene. The band has since released five studio albums: "Fury and the Fallen Ones" (2008), "Returners" (2010), "Get What You Give" (2012),"Dear Youth" (2014) and "The Ghost Inside" (2020). The group stands for authenticity, dedication, perseverance and the most literal adherence to the core values behind their craft. Sonically, they place equal emphasis on deeply personal vocals, urgent riffing and pile-driving breakdowns within the framework of their heavily melodic modern hardcore.

Their 2020 self-titled album represented determination, reflection and newfound hope after the tragic 2015 bus accident that changed the band's lives forever, claiming the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulting in multiple injuries for all the members. Eventually, they came to see the incident as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical. The accident will always be a defining moment for THE GHOST INSIDE, but never what defines them.

THE GHOST INSIDE is Jonathan Vigil (vocals),Chris Davis (guitar),Zach Johnson (guitar),Jim Riley (bass) and Andrew Tkaczyk (drums).

Photo credit: Markus Hauschild