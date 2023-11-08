  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE GHOST INSIDE Shares New Single 'Death Grip'

November 8, 2023

Fresh off a tour with UNDEROATH, metalcore giants THE GHOST INSIDE have shared a powerful new single and accompanying music video, "Death Grip".

Featuring heavy riffage and unforgiving drum patterns backed by haunting industrial sonics, "Death Grip" features compelling, emotionally charged lyrics as lead singer Jonathan Vigil squares off with his own mortality and comes out victorious.

He explains: "'Death Grip' is a song about survival and defying your fate to create your own destiny. When push comes to shove, believe in yourself. You don’t need a lifeline when you’ve got a death grip."

In 2008, THE GHOST INSIDE formed in El Segundo, California, united by their shared passion for bands in the hardcore scene. The band has since released five studio albums:  "Fury And The Fallen Ones" (2008), "Returners" (2010), "Get What You Give" (2012),"Dear Youth" (2014) and "The Ghost Inside" (2020).  The group stands for authenticity, dedication, perseverance and the most literal adherence to the core values behind their craft. Sonically, they place equal emphasis on deeply personal vocals, urgent riffing and pile-driving breakdowns within the framework of their heavily melodic modern hardcore.

Their 2020 self-titled album represented determination, reflection and newfound hope after the tragic 2015 bus accident that changed the band's lives forever, claiming the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulting in multiple injuries for all the members. Eventually, they came to see the incident as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical. The accident will always be a defining moment for THE GHOST INSIDE, but never what defines them.

THE GHOST INSIDE will throw its second annual "ReBirthday Bash" in celebration of their second chance at life after the bus accident that forever changed theirs. Held in San Diego at SOMA on November 18, the band also invited friends DRAIN, GIDEON, TEXAS IN JULY and NO BRAGGING RIGHTS.

THE GHOST INSIDE is Jonathan Vigil (vocals),Chris Davis (guitar),Zach Johnson (guitar),Jim Riley (bass) and Andrew Tkaczyk (drums).

Photo credit: Markus Hauschild

Find more on The ghost inside
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).