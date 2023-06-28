THE HALO EFFECT Is Mixing Second Album: 'It Sounds So Good'

THE HALO EFFECT, the new project featuring five former members of the Swedish metal band IN FLAMES — Jesper Strömblad (guitar),Daniel Svensson (drums),Peter Iwers (bass),Niclas Engelin (guitar) and Mikael Stanne (vocals) — debuted two brand new songs, "Become Surrender" and "The Defiant One", during its February 2023 Swedish tour. Speaking to MoreCore.TV about the decision to perform new material before it is officially recorded and released, Mikael said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We decided to [test the water a little bit], see if people are into the new stuff that we're writing. Not that it's super different, but still… And it's been fun to kind of, yeah, try things out and see if people are into it. And they seem to be digging it. So we're really excited. We're in the mixing stage of album number two, and it's starting to sound pretty good." Niclas added: "[The second album is] done. We're doing the finishing mixes next week with Jens Bogren, and it feels really, really good… We're ready to go." Mikael continued: "It's gonna be awesome. So it feels great to just have everything kind of ready to go. And then we can do all of our other things, and then we're gonna release the album… Unofficial yet, but it's coming."

Asked what fans can expect from the second THE HALO EFFECT album, Niclas said: "I think it's gonna be more riffage, maybe — if that's possible." Mikael added: "To me… We listen to it every day now in order to kind of finalize the mix. But it's more focused, I think. For me, it feels like we are more confident in who we are, whereas the first album was kind of, like, 'Hey, let's figure things out, see where we can take things.' Now it's become focused and more final, I think, and more confident… I cannot wait to start releasing singles and stuff like that. It's gonna be awesome. I cannot wait. It sounds so good." Niclas concurred, saying: "Especially after playing a lot of shows together, you get that chemistry going [between the bandmembers]."

Last month, THE HALO EFFECT released a visualizer for the song "Path Of Fierce Resistance". The track, which was previously released as a Japanese exclusive on THE HALO EFFECT's debut album, "Days Of The Lost", was finally made available in the rest of the world

THE HALO EFFECT recently completed an eight-date North American tour leading up the band's appearance at this year's Milwaukee Metal Fest. Support on the trek came from UNEARTH and HIGH COMMAND.

"Days Of The Lost" entered the official chart in Sweden last summer at position No. 1. This was believed to be the first time a debut LP from a metal act had ever topped the chart in Sweden in its first week of release. "Days Of The Lost" also landed at No. 6 in Germany.

Asked in a recent interview with Tomar Uma if THE HALO EFFECT is a "band" or just a "project", Mikael said: "It is definitely a new band. It started out as a project or an idea, but because of the time we had, I think we made it into a proper band and we wanna treat it as such because we want to make sure that we do everything we possibly can to make this as good as it possibly can be. We wanna do some tours; we wanna do cool festivals. And we're already starting to plan for more recordings and the next album and that kind of stuff. So everybody's just excited. And because it felt good and we were on a roll… You really can't hold Niclas and Jesper back once they get started. So they've already started writing new stuff. Let's keep up. It's gonna be a lot of work [laughs] the next couple of years, that's for sure."

Stanne was also asked if "Reroute To Remain", IN FLAMES' sixth album, which came out in 2002 and featured Jesper, Peter and Daniel, was an influence on the way THE HALO EFFECT approached the songwriting process. He responded: "I don't think so. I love that album — I think it's fantastic — but no, I don't think so. But, obviously, the other guys were a big part of it, so maybe that's something… They had that experience, so that will color and will somehow affect them. But I don't think it ever came up, so I don't think that was a particular influence. But, of course, everything is a part of what you do, right?!"