THE HAUNTED Announces First New Album In Eight Years, 'Songs Of Last Resort'; Shares 'Warhead' Music Video

Swedish thrash metal pioneers THE HAUNTED will release their tenth studio album, "Songs Of Last Resort", on May 30, 2025 via longtime partners Century Media Records.

With music recorded by Oscar Nilsson at Studio Bohus, main vocals recorded by Björn Strid at The Cellar Studio, "Songs Of Last Resort" was mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (KREATOR, ARCH ENEMY, SEPULTURA). Artwork was once again provided by longtime visual collaborator Andreas "Diaz" Pettersson.

The official music video for the LP's first single, "Warhead", directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver (IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, DIMMU BORGIR),can be seen below.

THE HAUNTED vocalist Marco Aro comments: "This is the first single of our new album 'Songs Of Last Resort'. The song is called 'Warhead' and it's an aggressive statement about the absolute horrors of the world we now have to live in!”.

THE HAUNTED guitarist Patrik Jensen added: "When writing this song, I knew that we were on to writing a good album. The main riff came to me at work, and I had to take the afternoon off that day to immediately get it recorded and worked on while the inspiration from this one riff was still creating goosebumps. Lyrics are about various people in charge being 'warheads', thriving in one way or another off of waging war. The intro sound FX were created together with Örjan Örnkloo (ex-MISERY LOVES COMPANY, who also performs on 'To Bleed Out' and the title track 'Letters Of Last Resort'). I think it's not a stretch to say that this song stand a real chance of becoming a fixture of our live set for many years to come."

"Songs Of Last Resort" track listing:

01. Warhead (03:39)

02. In Fire Reborn (03:18)

03. Death To The Crown (02:56)

04. To Bleed Out (04:29)

05. Unbound (03:34)

06. Hell Is Wasted On The Dead (02:53)

07. Through The Fire (03:01)

08. Collateral Carnage (04:03)

09. Blood Clots (01:30)

10. Salvation Recalled (03:26)

11. Labyrinth Of Lies (03:30)

12. Letters Of Last Resort (04:06)

"Songs of Last Resort" will be available as a limited CD mediabook and poster (including the bonus track "Feeding The Furnace"),as a standard CD jewelcase, as a digital album and as a 180g LP and poster.

Upcoming THE HAUNTED live shows:

June 06 - Reichenbach, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air

July 05 - Kalmar, Sweden - Metal Theatre

July 25 - Wasa, Finland - Kaaos Festival

October 04 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 20

November 01 - Vara, Sweden - Vara in Rock

November 07 - Umeå, Sweden - House of Metal

November 09 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

THE HAUNTED 2025 is (left to right in photo)

Ola Englund – rhythm, lead guitar

Jonas Björler - bass, backing vocals

Marco Aro - lead vocals

Adrian Erlandsson - drums

Patrik Jensen - rhythm guitar

THE HAUNTED's upcoming LP will be the follow-up to the band's ninth studio album, "Strength In Numbers", which was released in August 2017 via Century Media. That disc was recorded at Parlour Studios in the U.K. with producer Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, DIMMU BORGIR, THE EXPLOITED). The artwork for "Strength In Numbers" was created by THE HAUNTED's longtime designer Andreas Pettersson.

Back in 2017, Englund told Heavy Music HQ about the differences between "Strength In Numbers" and its predecessor, 2014's "Exit Wounds": I think with 'Exit Wounds' that there was a hunger and urge to just show that THE HAUNTED is not slowing down or done, for that matter. That album is full force throughout. For 'Strength In Numbers', we definitely had more time to reflect and not rush into the studio in the same way. The songs slowly developed over time and overall it feels like it's a more mature album. Also, of course, the guys let me take a much bigger role for the album writing with this one, and I definitely felt more comfortable to take more space."

Photo credit: Linda Florin