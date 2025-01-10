THE HELLACOPTERS Share Music Video For 'Do You Feel Normal' Single From Upcoming Album 'Overdriver'

Swedish high-energy rock 'n' roll royalty THE HELLACOPTERS have released the latest single from their upcoming studio album "Overdriver", which will see the light of day on January 31, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records. "Do You Feel Normal" is one of the most captivating and uplifting songs on the LP despite its lyrical themes, which are dealing with alienation and solitude.

The sharp-looking music video for "Do You Feel Normal" was shot at the beautiful historic amusement park Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, which first opened its gates in 1883. The clip was directed by Johan Bååth and can be seen below.

Less than three years after their triumphant, chart-storming comeback record "Eyes Of Oblivion", which entered at No. 1 in their home country and at No. 3 in Germany, Sweden's most consistently great rock outfit is back with another banger of an album. "Overdriver" was recorded at Strawberry Studio and The Honk Palace and is the first HELLACOPTERS album entirely produced by Nicke Andersson. As you might expect from a HELLACOPTERS album, it's filled to the brim with roaring guitars and earth-shattering grooves, fist-raising energy and anthemic choruses, while keeping the variety richer than ever before. The striking cover for "Overdriver" was created by German illustrator Max Löffler.

"Overdriver" track listing:

01. Token Apologies

02. Don't Let Me Bring You Down

03. (I Don't Wanna Be) Just A Memory

04. Wrong Face On

05. Soldier On

06. Doomsday Daydreams

07. Faraway Looks

08. Coming Down

09. Do You Feel Normal

10. The Stench

11. Leave A Mark

THE HELLACOPTERS released their eighth studio album, "Eyes Of Oblivion", on April 1, 2022. It marked the first full-length since the release of their temporary farewell record "Head Off" in 2008, which Nuclear Blast Records reissued in October 2024. "Eyes Of Oblivion" was met with massive acclaim from fans and media alike. Charting at No. 1 in Sweden, No. 3 in Germany, No. 6 in Finland, the band celebrated a triumphant return culminating in a show with the mighty IRON MAIDEN in Gothenburg in July 2022, and apart from their own string of shows, gigs with GHOST in Germany in June 2023. Eager to keep the rock flowing, February 16, 2024 saw THE HELLACOPTERS release not one, but two stunning versions of their classic "Grande Rock" album, which was originally released in 1999. "Grande Rock Revisited" included a remastered original version and a remixed and partially re-recorded version showing how the album could have sounded in a parallel universe with guitarist Dregen being in the band at the time. After making rock grande again, the group set sights on new material, debuting the phenomenal single "Stay With You" in May 2024 and releasing it as a limited seven-inch single via Lightning Records.