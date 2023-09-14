THE OBSESSED Announces Official Release Date For 'Gilded Sorrow' Album

U.S. doom and heavy metal veterans THE OBSESSED will release their fifth studio album, "Gilded Sorrow", on February 16, 2024 via Ripple Music.

Expanded to a four-piece with the addition of Jason Taylor on guitar, the music on the follow-up to 2017's "Sacred" is more aggressive, straightforward and downright mean than ever before.

"Gilded Sorrow" will be available in various limited vinyl editions, classic vinyl, CD and digital, with U.S. preorders already available at this location.

THE OBSESSED frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich spoke to TotalRock's "Hobo On The Radio" show about "Gilded Sorrow". He said in part: "I think it's the heaviest thing I've ever done. I mean, heavy in a sense as not just sludge heavy, but I think it's well-rounded. I would say I think it's the best thing I've done. I like to be able to say that it's the best thing I've ever done because I want everything that I do to be as good or better. Every time I do a record, I set the bar. 'The Church Within' set the bar for 'Sacred'. 'Sacred' set the bar for 'Gilded Sorrow'. We did it with Frank Marchand [at Waterford Digital] in Maryland.

"We added two members. We added Chris Angleberger on bass. He started out in Maryland in a band called TRANQUILIZER, eventually ended up in Florida, and he plays in some tribute bands and stuff like that; he did some original stuff along the way. And then Jason Taylor on second guitar. I think the adding the second guitar to THE OBSESSED was one of the best decisions I've made, because he's a virtuoso guitar player, first of all. Second of all, he really understands my music and me. He came to the table pretty much knowing all my songs. He sent me a really nice letter. We did some touring with SIERRA when we first met — his band SIERRA; he's Canadian. And he sent me a really nice letter saying, 'I see my future playing original music with you. Your music would be the vehicle.' And I must say he contributed quite a bit of good stuff to this record 'Gilded Sorrow'. He co-wrote some stuff with me [and] he made a bunch of great suggestions. The record runs together sort of as one piece. There are a few stops here and there where it needs to stop, but as a rule, it runs together as one piece. And that was Frank Marchand's idea. He wanted to do something a little bit different with the production, but it really works. But Jason did all the segue stuff with his guitar, with some equipment that he has. So no synthesizers were used on this record. It doesn't sound all keyboarded out — don't get me wrong. But for lack of a better word, if people were wondering, this is all guitar stuff. I think he rounded it out really, really well."

Asked if "Gilded Sorrow" has a "much more expansive sound" than previous THE OBSESSED efforts, Wino said: "I think it sounds fantastic. Everything I do with Frank gets better and better. Frank Marchand in Maryland, he's an amazing live sound guy, but he also has an amazing command of the recording studio, because he's got an amazing command of his digital realm. But then he is got all kinds of analog stuff. It's like Les Paul orgy. He knows his gear. And he can use it. He cut his teeth doing live sound, so he understands hard rock. He knows what the fuck he's doing."

This past April, Wino told the "Heavy Galaxy" show that "Gilded Sorrow" will contain eight songs with a running time of "about 36 [or] 37 minutes."

One of the songs on the follow-up to 2017's "Sacred" is called "Stoned Back To The Bomb Age", a play on words based on when then-U.S. president George W. Bush's deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage threatened to bomb Pakistan "back to the Stone Age" immediately after 9/11.

"I always listened to the radio, so I was listening to a defense department briefing," Weinrich said. "And Armitage said, 'If Pakistan gets involved in this conflict, we're gonna bomb them back to the stone age.' So I was, like, 'Wow.' So, 'Stoned Back To The Bomb Age' — it's kind of a little bit of a comment on modern stuff."

Weinrich went on to say that he is "not really pulling any punches" on "Gilded Sorrow". "But at the same time, I'm not trying to shoot myself in the foot either," he explained. "The music has gotta talk. The reason I even have an audience at all is from the music. I appreciate the fact that I've been able to have a long and fruitful career. I really do."

THE OBSESSED was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary Weinrich (SAINT VITUS, SPIRIT CARAVAN). The band spawned in the realm of musicians/artists such as BLACK SABBATH, Frank Zappa, THE DICTATORS and THE STOOGES. The earliest lineup consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood. In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the "Sodden Jackal" EP.

The band broke up in the late '80s after Wino moved to California to join SAINT VITUS. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed SAINT VITUS, released "The Obsessed", originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform THE OBSESSED. After multiple lineup changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 and released its third album, "The Church Within". Despite receiving highly acclaimed reviews, THE OBSESSED would break up following the release, after which Wino formed SPIRIT CARAVAN (then SHINE) and other projects.

In September 2011, THE OBSESSED returned to the stage at Roadburn festival with "The Church Within"'s legendary lineup (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers and Guy Pinhas). The band played a few more reunion shows over the next couple years at Hellfest 2012 and Maryland Deathfest XI in May 2013 with bassist Reid Raley.

Wino announced the full-time return of THE OBSESSED in March 2016 and the band's official signing to Relapse Records to record the follow-up to "The Church Within". The new lineup originally consisted of SPIRIT CARAVAN bassist Dave Sherman and Wino's longtime friend and former road crew member Brian Costantino (drums). On October 31, 2016, Wino announced another new lineup change for THE OBSESSED, including Bruce Falkinburg (bass) and Seraphim (guitar),making that the first time the band had been a four-piece in over thirty-five years.

In 2017, THE OBSESSED unleashed "Sacred", the band's first studio album in over twenty years, further pushing the band into the annals of heavy metal history. After a few years on the road, the lineup stabilized around Brian Costantino on drums, Chris Angleberger on bass, Jason Taylor on guitar, and, of course, Wino at the helm.

THE OBSESSED 2023 is:

Chris Angleberger - bass

Jason Taylor - guitar

Brian Costantino - drums

Scott "Wino" Weinrich - guitar and vocals