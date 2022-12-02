THE OBSESSED Signs With RIPPLE MUSIC; New Album Due In 2023

Iconic doom metal veterans THE OBSESSED have inked a deal with Ripple Music for the release of their fifth studio album.

Led by legendary frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich, a heavy music lifer admired and acclaimed by the likes of Dave Grohl, Pepper Keenan, Henry Rollins and Philip Anselmo, the Maryland-based act will release its eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2017's "Sacred" in 2023.

About joining Ripple Music, THE OBSESSED says: "THE OBSESSED are really happy to be signing with Ripple Music and joining the great bands on their roster. We have already begun recording and we're looking to be finished in January. Thanks to Todd and everyone at Ripple for this opportunity and we look forward to working with them on this release."

Ripple Music founder Todd Severin adds: "Having had the honor of working with the legendary Wino on his solo album, you can only imagine how thrilled I was when he came to me with the idea of a new album by THE OBSESSED. The band are doom legends, having contributed mightily to the doom template that we all love today. Can't wait to unleash this album upon the world."

THE OBSESSED was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary Weinrich (SAINT VITUS, SPIRIT CARAVAN). The band spawned in the realm of musicians/artists such as BLACK SABBATH, Frank Zappa, THE DICTATORS and THE STOOGES. The earliest lineup consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood. In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the "Sodden Jackal" EP.

The band broke up in the late '80s after Wino moved to California to join SAINT VITUS. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed SAINT VITUS, released "The Obsessed", originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform THE OBSESSED. After multiple lineup changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 and released its third album, "The Church Within". Despite receiving highly acclaimed reviews, THE OBSESSED would break up following the release, after which Wino formed SPIRIT CARAVAN (then SHINE) and other projects.

>In September 2011, THE OBSESSED returned to the stage at Roadburn festival with "The Church Within"'s legendary lineup (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers and Guy Pinhas). The band played a few more reunion shows over the next couple years at Hellfest 2012 and Maryland Deathfest XI in May 2013 with bassist Reid Raley.

Wino announced the full-time return of THE OBSESSED in March 2016 and the band's official signing to Relapse Records to record the follow-up to "The Church Within". The new lineup originally consisted of SPIRIT CARAVAN bassist Dave Sherman and Wino's longtime friend and former road crew member Brian Costantino (drums). On October 31, 2016, Wino announced another new lineup change for THE OBSESSED, including Bruce Falkinburg (bass) and Seraphim (guitar),making that the first time the band had been a four-piece in over thirty-five years.

In 2017, THE OBSESSED unleashed "Sacred", the band's first studio album in over twenty years, further pushing the band into the annals of heavy metal history. After a few years on the road, the lineup stabilized around Brian Constantino on drums, Chris Angelberger on bass, Jason Tayler on guitar, and of course, Wino at the helm.

THE OBSESSED 2022 is:

Chris Angleberger - bass

Jason Taylor - guitar

Brian Costantino - drums

Scott "Wino" Weinrich - guitar and vocals