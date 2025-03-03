THE OFFSPRING Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour With JIMMY EAT WORLD And NEW FOUND GLORY

On the heels of selling out global shows for forthcoming Australia and Europe tours, today, punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING have announced the North American leg of their "Supercharged Worldwide In '25" tour. The 34-date run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, July 11 in West Palm Beach and will continue across the country to some of its most iconic venues, including New York's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on August 3, Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29 and more. Joining on the tour on all dates will be two incredible special guests: JIMMY EAT WORLD and NEW FOUND GLORY.

Tickets will be available starting with presale beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of "Supercharged Worldwide In '25" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, rideshare voucher, VIP exclusive tour poster, limited edition gift pack and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour celebrates an incredible year for THE OFFSPRING as they released their latest "Supercharged" album, reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions Chart),touring around the globe (joined by some pretty famous special guests) and their song "Make It All Right" hit No. 1 on not only the Alternative Rock chart but the Alternative Airplay chart, Active Rock chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The band continued to cement their legacy as one of the most popular punk bands of all time as they performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "CBS This Morning" and were featured in Men's Health, USA Today, Billboard, "Artist Friendly With Joel Madden", "Bertcast With Brett Kreischer" and more.

"Supercharged Worldwide In '25" North American tour dates:

July 11 - West Palm Beach, FL@ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 12 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 15 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 20 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 22 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 27 -Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 29 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 1- Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

August 2 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 16 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

August 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 29 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum**

August 30 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 6 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

** no JIMMY EAT WORLD

THE OFFSPRING is an American punk rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy. Over the course of their longstanding career, they have released ten studio albums. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.