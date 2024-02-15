  • facebook
THE OFFSPRING Announces The Punk Rock Museum Takeover

February 15, 2024

This past weekend at their packed show in Las Vegas at Fremont St. Experience, THE OFFSPRING announced they will be returning to Las Vegas for a takeover of The Punk Rock Museum to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed record "Smash" during the weekend of April 12-14 with a slew of fun activities.

Throughout the takeover, there will be a pop-up exhibit of never-before-seen "Smash"-era items, including photos of the band by world-renowned photographer Lisa Johnson as well as additional "Smash" memorabilia.

Bandmembers will be participating in a variety of different events throughout the weekend. Lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman will be an official tour guide for the museum across the weekend. You can join Noodles as he gives personal, guided tours at the museum and hear some of his fun and crazy stories. Book your tickets for Noodles's tours now here.

One of the highlights will be on Saturday, April 13 with The Punk Rock Museum hosting a fun and intimate question-and-answer session with the full band that will also include an acoustic performance of a few of their most beloved "Smash" songs. The ticket for this special event will include a copy of a limited-edition of "Smash" in a special variant for The Punk Rock Museum signed by the entire band and a guided tour with Noodles. Tickets for the Q&A are available now here.

Other takeover events include bandmember Jonah Nimoy, as guest DJ at the Triple Down Bar on Friday, April 12. The following night, Saturday, April 13, bassist Todd Morse will be the guest DJ. Head to the bar to hear the two play some of their favorite tunes all night long! While you're there, you can enjoy one of the "Smash"-themed cocktails that will be on the menu, featuring singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland's Gringo Bandito hot sauce. You can also stop by the Somethin' To Taco 'Bout truck for some delicious tacos from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 13, and don't forget to sprinkle on some Gringo Bandito!

Exclusive merchandise celebrating "Smash" and The Punk Rock Museum will be only available for purchase during that weekend, this includes an exclusive The Punk Rock Museum pink colorway vinyl edition of "Smash". For those that want to permanently commemorate the event, The Shop tattoo parlor upstairs in the museum will also be offering OFFSPRING flash sheet tattoos. Appointments can be booked through the museum's web site here.

THE OFFSPRING, a world-renowned punk rock band from Orange County, is marking four decades of their illustrious career in 2024. The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling punk rock bands in history. The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, additional instruments by Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

The Punk Rock Museum is the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history of the music, the culture and the absurdity of punk rock. Located in Las Vegas, it houses artifacts and memorabilia from across the world's punk scene—such as handwritten lyrics, instruments, clothing, photos, flyers and artwork. Encompassing 12,000 square feet at 1422 Western Ave., between the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown, the museum celebrates the genre's substantial cultural impact over the last half-century.

For more information about The Punk Rock Museum, go to thepunkrockmuseum.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @thepunkrockmuseum.

