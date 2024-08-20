THE OFFSPRING Joined By YUNGBLUD For 'Self Esteem' Performance At Switzerland's OPENAIR GAMPEL Festival

THE OFFSPRING has released a professionally filmed video of the band's August 16 collaboration with Yungblud at the Openair Gampel festival in Gampel-Bratsch, Switzerland.

The British singer, songwriter and musician — whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison — joined the California pop-punk act for a rendition of THE OFFSPRING song "Self Esteem".

Prior to launching into the track, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland introduced Yungblud to the crowd by saying, "We met this great young man today, we thought we should bring him out to play a song with us." Yungblud, for his part, called the opportunity to perform with THE OFFSPRING a "dream come true".

THE OFFSPRING's new album, "Supercharged", will arrive on October 11 via Concord.

2021's "Let The Bad Times Roll" was a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven Top 5 and ten Top 10 international debuts and nine Top 10 debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

THE OFFSPRING first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marked the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by Rock.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.