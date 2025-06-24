THE OFFSPRING Shares Official Music Video For 'Come To Brazil'

California punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING have fans from all over the world, but today they have released the official Circus Head-directed music video for a song that celebrates their fans who are asking them to "Come To Brazil" with their aptly named single. The track, produced by Bob Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AEROSMITH),is taken from the band's "Supercharged" album, which came out last October via Concord Records.

On the track, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland previously said: "Every time we announce any shows, we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love! Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"

The song opens up with an iconic intro featuring heavy guitars and ends with the iconic football chant "Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé" all the while talking about how their Brazilian fans can't get enough of THE OFFSPRING, noting lyrically: "It doesn't matter how many times we came, 'Cause they want us back again just the same, And the flights are long but they won't stop, Until we come to Brazil." The song also comments on the social media requests the band has received from their Brazilian fans noting: "DM'ing all the time, they're begging you will say you'll come to Brazil."

The first single from "Supercharged" was "Make It All Right", which hit No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart (Mediabase) and the Active Rock chart (on Mediabase) as well as No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

"Make It All Right" marked THE OFFSPRING's sixth No. 1 song on the Active Rock chart, following "I Choose" (1997),"Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999),"Hit That" (2003) and "Gone Away" (1997),which remained on No. 1 on the chart for five consecutive weeks and the song that QUEEN's own Brian May performed with them last year. It also marked the first time ever THE OFFSPRING had had a No. 1 at both Alternative and Active Rock radio in the band's history.

On the Alternative Airplay chart, "Make It All Right" marked the band's fourth No. 1 song, following "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit No. 1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off THE OFFSPRING's 2008 "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" album was added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had already been certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release, the song hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks — making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. THE OFFSPRING's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, FLEETWOOD MAC, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, THE KILLERS and more.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of THE OFFSPRING's six-times-platinum "Smash" album.