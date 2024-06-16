THE OFFSPRING's BRYAN 'DEXTER' HOLLAND Says New Single 'Make It All Right' Is 'Almost A Summer Song'

At this weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland spoke to James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound magazine about the band's upcoming eleventh album, "Supercharged", which will arrive on October 11 via Concord Records. Addressing the fact that the LP will be released just three years after its predecessor, 2021's "Let The Bad Times Roll", which came out nearly a decade following 2012's "Days Go By", Dexter said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The last one took a really long time, and I'm not sure exactly what it was, but I think it had a lot to do with that I went back to school and I didn't realize how much time that was taking. [Editor's note: Dexter resumed his studies and earned a PhD in molecular biology in May 2017.] And before you know it, it's been years and years since you put out a record. And so this time we were, like, 'We're determined to get something out more quickly this time.' So it was, for us, very quick — it was, like, three years… In rock years, like dog years, that's like three months."

Asked if the newly released song b>"Make It All Right" from "Supercharged" was the obvious choice for a first single from the album, Dexter said: "No, I thought it was gonna be another [track], actually. And we just kind of — you know, you start playing it for people around you, your, your friends and family or whatever, and then eventually the people at the label that are gonna promote it, and 'Make It All Right' was the one that kind of kept on coming back as, like, 'We think this is the one.' And I think people like it because it's very immediate — it's not hard to figure out what's going on in this song. And I think that's kind of cool. I like the idea of putting out what I would call almost a summer song. It's just kind of a feel-good song. It doesn't always have to be dark and gloomy or something that's really deep that you have to figure out. Sometimes you just wanna kind of — the joy of life, I guess, is kind of the vibe going on."

When "Supercharged" was first announced, Dexter said in a statement: "We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish! That’s why we called it 'Supercharged'. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single 'Make It All Right' is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low — our partners in crime who make us feel all right."

He continued: "The album was recorded in three different locations this time: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We've been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can't wait for you guys to hear it!"

Dexter previously told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast about the musical direction of the band's eleventh studio album: "I think it's a David Bowie quote, who said, 'You've gotta make it the same, but different.' It's funny, 'cause it's true. 'Cause if you sound too much like your other record, they go, 'Oh, it just sounds like this record.' And if you change too much, it throws people. And, of course, you've gotta ultimately satisfy your own creativity, what you wanna do. And luckily, I think that we've really expanded the circle of what we can do. We did 'Gone Away' on 'Ixnay [On The Hombre]' and we've done piano stuff and all that, but I think you have to balance that desire to grow with — you don't wanna necessarily be too grown up, if that makes sense. You don't wanna all of a sudden go, 'I'm gonna make a record like U2.' That doesn't necessarily work the best for who you are as a band. We're trying to keep that all in mind."

He continued: "When people ask me, 'What does your new record sound like?', I'll just say 'Ignition', 'cause people go, 'Oh, cool. I love that record.' So, it's not like that. It's a mixture. I think punk is the core of what we've always been, so there's always some of that on a record. And then we usually throw in a couple of oddball songs, but it's always about trying to make the song as good as it can be."

"Let The Bad Times Roll" was a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven Top 5 and ten Top 10 international debuts and nine Top 10 debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

THE OFFSPRING first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marked the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by Rock.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.