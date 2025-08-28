Former EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Says He Will 'Probably' Write Autobiography 'One Day'

In a new interview with Almost Human, former EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza was asked if he has any plans of writing a book about his life. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hear that, but I'm kind of still writing it. I'm not done yet. Basically, if you look at it that way, I guess it would be… I don't know. Is it that interesting enough for me to write a book? You know what I mean? I don't know. I don't know. Maybe. I haven't thought about it. I've been asked a few times. I just haven't really thought about it. You know what I mean? I probably will one day. Somebody will put a bug in my ass and I'll do it."

Souza went on to say that he "didn't read" EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt's recently released memoir "A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way", but added that "my brother did. My brother said [Gary] said very good things about me in the book."

As for how he takes care of his singing voice, Zetro said: "I don't. I just don't. It's technique. It's how I approach it. I mean, I can do 30 shows in a row and never lose my voice. It's just the way I go at it. So, [it's] not too hard. [It's] kind of simple."

Asked if he warms up for his live performances, Zetro said: "No. No. I'm a fucking anomaly. I don't warm up. I don't need to. The muscle memory in my body knows exactly how to put my tongue and cock my jaw and how much I need to pull up in the diaphragm and how to blow out. And it's second nature. I mean, I'm not trying to sound like a pompous asshole; I'm just being truthful. I don't lose my voice and I don't warm up. I am always ready. I can sing on a — boom. Gimme five minutes. I'll be ready to go."

Souza's previously announced 10-date solo tour of Latin America, which was scheduled to take place in September 2025, has been canceled by the promoter. The trek was slated to kick off on September 4 in San José, Costa Rica and end on September 14 in São Paulo, Brazil. At all the shows, Souza was expected to perform classic songs from his former bands EXODUS, TESTAMENT (Zetro was the lead vocalist for LEGACY, an early incarnation of TESTAMENT) and HATRIOT, as well as the Bon Scott era of AC/DC.

Souza's first two solo shows will take place in Florida late next month: at Piper's in Fort Lauderdale on September 27 and at the Brass Mug in Tampa on September 28. Zetro will also embark on a three-date tour of Australia in early February 2026.

Backing Souza on stage at the shows — billed simply as ZETRO — will be the following musicians:

* Zakk Frye (SLIKK WIKKED) - Rythm Guitar/Backup Vocals

* Kyle Smith (SLIKK WIKKED) - Lead Guitar

* Andrew Dewar (VICIOUS INTENT) - Drums

* Donny "Death" Weissinger (NASTY TRAST, HATE GRENADE) - Bass

Seven months ago, it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with Souza and had welcomed back Rob Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which, as stated above, later became TESTAMENT). He remained in EXODUS until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes became the singer of EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and stayed until 2014, when Souza returned.

EXODUS played its first concert with Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dukes previously joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).