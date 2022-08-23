THE PRETTY RECKLESS To Release New 'Collection Of Music' Featuring 'Covers' And 'Alternative Versions Of Songs'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Loaded Radio" podcast, THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen confirmed that she and her bandmates have been working on new music during the coronavirus downtime.

"I don't really know what I'm allowed to say, but there's another collection of music that we have put together over the past year that I'm very proud of and I'm very excited to share," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And that is coming soon."

Regarding what fans can expect to hear on this upcoming release, Momsen said: "It's not like a full new album of original material. It's some covers, it's alternative versions of songs. It's kind of a compilation album of things that I've been wanting to do for a long time and [during] the pandemic had time to work on. By the end of the pandemic, I went, 'We made an album.' And I'm very proud of this. And I'm just excited to share it. It's kind of a different look inside THE PRETTY RECKLESS, a different side of us that you might not have seen before."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS formed in 2009 and is rounded out by guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins.

Last year, Momsen — who rose to fame portraying the character of edgy little sister Jenny Humphrey on The CW's "Gossip Girl" — described "Death By Rock And Roll" in an interview with ABC Audio as a "battle cry for life and for hope."

"I think that that's something that we can all use a little bit more of, especially right now," she said. "We could always use a little more hope, and we could always use a little more rock and roll."