THE PRETTY RECKLESS To Support AC/DC On Spring/Summer 2024 European Tour

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has been announced as the support act on AC/DC's upcoming European spring/summer 2024 tour.

The Taylor Momsen-fronted group, which released its most recent album "Death By Rock And Roll" in 2021, will join the legendary band on their run of stadium shows this spring summer, starting on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and ending on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

A decade ago, Momsen told the Cleveland Scene that AC/DC was one of her early influences, saying: "I grew up with my dad's record collection. THE BEATLES were his favorite band. They're the reason why I wanted to be in a band and the reason I started writing songs and the reason I picked up a guitar. Everything. Then it was LED ZEPPELIN, THE WHO, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, Bob Dylan and Neil Young and I got into the '90s stuff with SOUNDGARDEN and NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS, and I could just keep listing bands. OASIS, THE DOORS. I'm wearing a SOUNDGARDEN shirt right now. It's always been in my blood. It's the first thing I ever heard."

In 2015, Taylor told MarcAndrew.ca about AC/DC: "Amazing songwriting, amazing band. Have you ever seen a bad AC/DC performance? There isn't one. Every show, balls to the wall. You can't duplicate them."

AC/DC tour dates with THE PRETTY RECKLESS:

May 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

May 21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

May 25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

May 29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

Jun. 01 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium (new show)

Jun. 05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

Jun. 09 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

Jun. 12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

Jun. 16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

Jun. 19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (new show)

Jun. 23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

Jun. 26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

Jun. 29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

Jul. 03 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Jul. 07 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Jul. 13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

Jul. 17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

Jul. 21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

Jul. 27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

Jul. 31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

Aug. 04 - Hannover, Germany - Messe (new show)

Aug. 09 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

Aug. 13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

Aug. 17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

THE PRETTY RECKLESS recently entered the studio to begin recording its fifth album. The band is once again working with Jonathan Wyman, who co-produced "Death By Rock And Roll".

In a May 2023 interview with Ronni Hunter of the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, Momsen revealed that she and her THE PRETTY RECKLESS bandmates had commenced work on the follow-up to "Death By Rock And Roll".

In November 2022, THE PRETTY RECKLESS released a new collection of music, "Other Worlds", via Fearless Records. The effort saw the group delivering its first proper acoustic recordings, unexpected covers and other reimaginings.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS formed in 2009 and consists of Momsen, guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins.

AC/DC recently added three shows to the group's first tour dates in eight years.

The legendary band's lineup for the "Power Up" European tour will consist of singer Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and the latest addition to the group's touring lineup, bassist Chris Chaney.

AC/DC's first show in seven years took place on October 7, 2023 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

AC/DC recruited Laug to perform with the band at the three-day event.

