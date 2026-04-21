THE QUIREBOYS' Founding Duo Reunites On THIRSTY QUIREBOYS' 'God Bless America' Album

London-based rock project THIRSTY QUIREBOYS returns with "God Bless America", a striking release that celebrates the life, work and unmistakable creative spirit of the late Guy Bailey — founder of THE QUIREBOYS, songwriter, guitarist, and the architect of THIRSTY's distinctive sound. The album will be released June 5, 2026.

The title song "God Bless America" recounts the devastating real story of Rosemary Kennedy, sister of JFK: presented as a debutante to the royal family, later forcibly lobotomized on the insistence of her father, Joe Kennedy. During the operation, fully conscious, she was asked to sing "God Bless America". When she stopped, so did they. Set to Irina D's vivid, tightly focused lyrics and Guy's haunting guitar motif, the track moves from romance to horror with stark elegance. Spike delivers one of the most emotionally charged vocal performances of his career, rising from tenderness to raw intensity as the narrative unfolds. Musically, Bailey's use of discordant, looping E-minor phrases functions as an allegorical unravelling of the American Dream, echoing the spirit of Jimi Hendrix's "Star-Spangled Banner" and the subversive grit of Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The USA".

Guy Bailey and Spike co‑founded THE QUIREBOYS, writing the songs that took the band from Monday-night pub gigs to being managed by Sharon Osbourne and global tours with THE ROLLING STONES, GUNS N' ROSES and AEROSMITH, earning gold and platinum records along the way.

Guy Bailey's solo project THIRSTY began early in 2014 when he began working with Russian poet and lyricist Irina D. Their collaboration fused Bailey's song-writing genius with Irina's passion for storytelling and literature. Favorite novels, poems and real-life histories were framed and retold in three-minute songs, each lovingly produced by Chris Kimsey.

Irina D comments: "I loved working with Guy on these songs. He was very well-read and his home was always full of books — 'Master And Margarita', 'Last Exit To Brooklyn' and 'Moby Dick'. The first song we ever did was 'Donnie To Sonny'. I showed him a poem I had written and, whenever the story resonated, Guy went away and set my words to music. It was beautiful."

THIRSTY absolutely embraced the discipline of the classic song format. Within that tight frame, Bailey and Irina D crafted miniature cinematic worlds: each track a distilled portrait of a life, a myth, or a moment of human truth. Between 2015 and 2018, they released three critically acclaimed albums: "Thirsty", "Albatross" and "Nomad", featuring contributions from top-tier musicians including Simon Hanson (SQUEEZE, DEATH IN VEGAS),Chris Johnstone (THE QUIREBOYS),Lynne Jackaman (SAINT JUDE) and Kristi Kimsey.

Drummer Simon Hansen states: "I've known Guy for longer than I have been in SQUEEZE! He was a great friend — a fabulously talented musician and songwriter even though he always did his best to downplay this fact. The THIRSTY thing really was unusual. Irina D would bring poems to Guy based on books and stories she had read — and Guy went away set them to music. It was a bit like Elton John and Bernie Taupin in that respect."

Originally, the new album was the brainchild of Irina D and was conceived as a simple tribute: Spike would sing just one track, "10, 7 And Possibly 6". But his first take stunned everyone in the studio, Guy's guitar and Spike's voice locked together with the force of old chemistry reignited. What began as one song quickly became a full, emotionally charged album.

Spike himself says: "To get the chance to make a record again with Guy was really special."

More than a compilation, "God Bless America" is a rare and unexpected reunion: a posthumous collaboration between Guy Bailey and his longtime friend and musical partner Spike (THE QUIREBOYS),reimagining Bailey's songs through new vocals and powerful duets. Remixed and shaped under the ear of legendary THE ROLLING STONES producer Chris Kimsey, the album brings new clarity, weight and emotional depth to the music Bailey created with co-writer Irina D.

Chris says: "Spike's voice has always complemented Guy's guitar playing perfectly. And the addition of one of the world's best vocalists really complements and illuminates these songs. It was a really happy accident and I was delighted to be a part of it."

In addition to the title track, the album revisits some of THIRSTY's most beloved and most ambitious storytelling pieces: "Donnie To Sonny", the true-life bond between mobster Sonny Black and undercover FBI agent Joe Pistone (Donnie Brasco); "Flawless", a jewel thief's escape, inspired by "To Catch A Thief" and the 2013 Cannes jewelry heist; "Albatross", a vivid reimagining of Coleridge's "Rime Of The Ancient Mariner"; "Chaos", Guy Bailey reciting Bunyan's "Pilgrim's Progress" to introduce a modern allegorical wanderer; "Orlando", a musical transformation of Virginia Woolf's gender-shifting hero/ine. Each track has been re‑voiced, remixed and revitalized under Chris Kimsey's direction, creating incredible versions of THIRSTY's strongest work.

Chris Johnstone (bass) says: "This was an important record for all of us — and he (Spike) made sure that his voice was sounding as good as it has ever done. The results speak for themselves."

"God Bless America - Best Of Thirsty" stands as both a celebration and an evolution: a final collaboration between two great friends and lifelong musical partners, and a new chapter in the ongoing story of THIRSTY. At its heart is the enduring creative spark of Guy Bailey — his melodies, his instinctive guitar work, and the stories he helped bring to life. Through Spike's vocals, Irina's writing, and Chris Kimsey's guidance, the album cements his legacy while allowing the songs to breathe in a new and powerful way.

Track listing:

01. 10, 7 And Possibly 6

02. Flawless

03. God Bless America

04. Mercury

05. Albatross

06. White

07. Libertine

08. Donnie To Sonny

09. Chaos

10. Solar

11. Orlando

12. Even Keel

13. Black