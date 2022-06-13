THE ROLLING STONES Cancel Amsterdam Concert After MICK JAGGER Tests Positive For COVID-19

THE ROLLING STONES have canceled tonight's (Monday, June 13) concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands after singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Earlier today, THE ROLLING STONES released the following statement via social media: "THE ROLLING STONES have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

"THE ROLLING STONES are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

"The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."

THE ROLLING STONES kicked off their "Sixty" tour on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The concert featured the band's first performance of the 1966 tune "Out Of Time".

The tour marking THE ROLLING STONES' 60th anniversary as a band features original bandmembers Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75. They are joined by drummer Steve Jordan, who replaced THE ROLLING STONES' late drummer Charlie Watts. Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80.

The first leg of the "Sixty" trek, was scheduled to feature 14 concerts in 13 European cities, including a pair of concerts in London's Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3. The tour will end on July 31 in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to a press release that announced the outing, the "Sixty" tour features "a spectacular new production, including a massive stage, cutting-edge lighting and state-of-the-art video design."

Jordan previously stepped in for Watts on the band's 2021 "No Filter" tour of the U.S. after Charlie's death last August.