THE ROLLING STONES Export Their Elevated Retail Concept To U.S And Beyond

THE ROLLING STONES are taking their elevated retail concept RS No. 9 global with a series of pop-ups in New York City, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Marking the first time the brand has been available outside the United Kingdom, the premium shopping destinations will feature the latest AW/23 Collection, new "Hackney Diamonds" album merch, as well as the recently announced collaboration with KidSuper, the eclectic New York creative. You'll also find collectible blind-bagged skateboards from The Berrics and signed fine art prints by Ronnie Wood, alongside limited-edition music formats.

RS No. 9 New York – Open October 18, 2023

37 Union Square W New York, NY 10003

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

RS No. 9 Los Angeles - Open October 18, 2023

10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

RS No. 9 Harajuku – Open October 20, 2023

1-20-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

RS No. 9 Carnaby – Open Now

9 Carnaby St, Carnaby, London W1F 9PE

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Daily / 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

THE ROLLING STONES' new album, "Hackney Diamonds", is due on October 20.

"Hackney Diamonds" album opener, the recently released single "Angry", is followed by a further 11 tracks. Late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former STONES bassist Bill Wyman. "Bite My Head Off" has bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" feature piano from Elton John.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

In September, THE STONES launched the album at a globally livestreamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The livestream was followed by the premiere of the video for "Angry" starring Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus", "Euphoria", "The Handmaid's Tale"),which to date has had over 19 million views.

"Hackney Diamonds" is THE STONES' first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang". Since then, THE STONES have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award-winning "Blue & Lonesome", which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary "Sixty" tour.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named "Producer Of The Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The "Angry" music video was directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on THE STONES' "Ride 'Em On Down", from "Blue & Lonesome".

The bespoke artwork for "Hackney Diamonds" is by digital animator Paulina Almira.

"Hackney Diamonds" will be released across a number of formats including a special limited RS No. 9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store. An exclusive "Hackney Diamonds" merch line is also available from the London store.

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming LP will be the first since Watts died in 2021.

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger