  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE ROLLING STONES Have Joined TikTok

January 19, 2023

An iconic band that needs no introduction, THE ROLLING STONES have officially joined TikTok, enabling creators from around the world to access their full music catalogue on the platform. For the first time, the TikTok community will be able to use the band's iconic tracks in their video creations. Users will be able to create covers and remixes of iconic hits like "Start Me Up", "It's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)" and "Miss You". These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.

A chance meeting between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at Dartford train station in England in 1961 and a shared love of Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry led to the emergence of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time. Over sixty years later, TikTok is thrilled to welcome THE ROLLING STONES and bring the group's world-renowned catalog of songs to the community.

Legendary frontman Mick Jagger will also be joining TikTok with his own personal account. He joins bandmate Keith Richards who arrived on the platform last year. Fans can follow both accounts as well as the band's official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recording and more. The band has also posted their first videos, featuring rare archive footage and encouraging fans to perform, move and dress like THE STONES.

To celebrate their onboarding, TikTok will be launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones. Creators can get involved by sharing their best covers and remixes — whether it's a sped-up version or an acoustic rendition of their favorite song by the band. TikTok will also be inviting creators to move like Jagger, shred like Keith and show off their best stones-inspired looks.

Fans on TikTok can also enjoy a brand new guest playlist curated by the band. The playlist features 44 hit tunes from their catalog, including "Start Me Up", "It's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)", "Miss You", "Angie", "Beast Of Burden" and more.

There has been incredible demand for THE ROLLING STONES as the community have been clamoring for the band's catalog. The hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones have over 500 million views combined prior to the band's onboarding, with creators paying homage to the group's incredible contribution to music through instrumental covers, "finish the lyric" challenges, Keith Richards appreciation posts and their best Mick Jagger singing impressions. With such creativity and enthusiasm for THE ROLLING STONES already, TikTok can't wait to see how the world's most creative community uses the band's catalog of tracks.

Find more on The rolling stones
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).