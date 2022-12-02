THE ROLLING STONES Honored With U.K. Collectible Coin For 60th Anniversary

The Royal Mint, the official maker of U.K. coins, has launched a new collectable coin celebrating the iconic British rock and roll band THE ROLLING STONES.

THE ROLLING STONES collectable coin is the fifth in The Royal Mint's "Music Legends" series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs. This latest coin follows designs in honor of music icons QUEEN, Elton John, David Bowie and THE WHO and has become one of The Royal Mint's most popular global coin collections.

Designed by Hannah Phizacklea, the coin brings together elements of THE STONES' instruments, stage presence, heritage and fashion to celebrate the global impact of their music. The bespoke coin captures the band in their element, mid-performance via a silhouette illustration designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs.

The band said: "We are delighted to be honored by way of an official U.K. coin. Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary".

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint, said: "Our 'Music Legends' series is creating a new generation of coin collectors, and we are delighted to honor THE ROLLING STONES' musical achievements with this new collectable coin. We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band's sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. With a list of hits that includes eight U.K. number one singles, thirteen U.K. number one albums, and countless hits internationally, THE ROLLING STONES are U.K. rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike. The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in history."

Since forming in 1962, THE ROLLING STONES have wowed fans around the world with their timeless hits, classic albums and iconic performances. A legendary act with cross-generational appeal, THE ROLLING STONES are one of the biggest-selling acts in British music history and are hailed by many as the greatest rock and roll band in the world.

Brought together by The Royal Mint and Bravado, Universal Music Group's leading merchandise and brand management company, THE ROLLING STONES coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof editions as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition. The Brilliant Uncirculated coin is also available in color exclusive to The Royal Mint.

View the full collection on The Royal Mint's web site.