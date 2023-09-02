THE ROLLING STONES Tease New Song 'Don't Get Angry With Me'

THE ROLLING STONES have shared a teaser of a new song titled "Don't Get Angry With Me" on a newly launched web site. The track is expected to appear on the band's much-anticipated first album of original songs in 18 years.

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming LP will be the first since their drummer, Charlie Watts, died in 2021. It will be the band's first collection of new material in nearly two decades, following 2005's "A Bigger Bang". In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

This past February, THE ROLLING STONES confirmed that Paul McCartney makes a guest appearance on the band's upcoming album on at least one track. The band reportedly recorded the effort in a Los Angeles studio with 2021 Grammy "Producer Of The Year" Andrew Watt.

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP will likely include several songs Watts recorded prior to his death.

"Let me put it this way," Richards told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "You haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

Two years ago, THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Keith Richards told the Los Angeles Times the pandemic delayed work on the new album, while Mick Jagger added, "We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour's finished, we'll assess where we are with that and continue."