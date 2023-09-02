  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE ROLLING STONES Tease New Song 'Don't Get Angry With Me'

September 2, 2023

THE ROLLING STONES have shared a teaser of a new song titled "Don't Get Angry With Me" on a newly launched web site. The track is expected to appear on the band's much-anticipated first album of original songs in 18 years.

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming LP will be the first since their drummer, Charlie Watts, died in 2021. It will be the band's first collection of new material in nearly two decades, following 2005's "A Bigger Bang". In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

This past February, THE ROLLING STONES confirmed that Paul McCartney makes a guest appearance on the band's upcoming album on at least one track. The band reportedly recorded the effort in a Los Angeles studio with 2021 Grammy "Producer Of The Year" Andrew Watt.

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP will likely include several songs Watts recorded prior to his death.

"Let me put it this way," Richards told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "You haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

Two years ago, THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Keith Richards told the Los Angeles Times the pandemic delayed work on the new album, while Mick Jagger added, "We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour's finished, we'll assess where we are with that and continue."

Find more on The rolling stones
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).