THE ROLLING STONES To Release Special First-Anniversary Vinyl Of 'Hackney Diamonds' With Additional Live Recordings

To commemorate the first anniversary of THE ROLLING STONES' 2023 No. 1 album "Hackney Diamonds", a special edition vinyl edition is being released this winter. The 2LP release features album singles "Angry", "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" and "Mess It Up", plus seven additional live recordings performed at the album's live launch at Racket, New York in October 2023, including "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" with Lady Gaga, as well as performances of "Shattered", "Tumbling Dice" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash".

The new edition, available December 6, marks a year since THE STONES' first studio set of original material since 2005 was released. "Hackney Diamonds" charted at No. 1 in 19 territories around the world, selling over a million units since release. Lead single "Angry" was nominated for "Best Rock Song" at 2024's Grammy Awards, while the single became THE STONES' first Top 40 single in the U.K. in 18 years. This year, THE STONES thrilled American audiences with a "Hackney Diamonds" stadium tour across the US.

The 2LP release features exclusive blue splatter effect vinyl discs and is available for pre-order here.

"Hackney Diamonds (Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

LP 1

01. Angry

02. Get Close

03. Depending On You

04. Bite My Head Off

05. Whole Wide World

06. Dreamy Skies

07. Mess It Up

08. Live By The Sword

09. Driving Me Too Hard

10. Tell Me Straight

11. Sweet Sounds Of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)

12. Rolling Stone Blues

LP 2 - Live At Racket, NYC

01. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)

02. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)

03. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)

04. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)

05. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)

06. Jumpin' Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)

07. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

"Hackney Diamonds" album opener, "Angry", is followed by a further 11 tracks. Late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former STONES bassist Bill Wyman. "Bite My Head Off" has bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" feature piano from Elton John.

In September 2023, THE STONES launched the album at a globally livestreamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The livestream was followed by the premiere of the video for "Angry" starring Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus", "Euphoria", "The Handmaid's Tale"),which to date has had over 33 million views.

"Hackney Diamonds" is THE STONES' first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang". Since then, THE STONES have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award-winning "Blue & Lonesome", which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. In 2022, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary "Sixty" tour.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named "Producer Of The Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The bespoke artwork for "Hackney Diamonds" is by digital animator Paulina Almira.

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP is the first since Watts died in 2021.

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger