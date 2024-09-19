JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN And MATT SORUM Guest On New TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Album 'TMG II'

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP (TMG),marking the triumphant return of the internationally acclaimed project formed by guitar virtuoso Tak Matsumoto.

The new album, "TMG II", is available digitally today, with the physical CD release slated for December 6, 2024. The focus track "Eternal Flames (feat. BABYMETAL)" is also out now.

After a 20-year hiatus, TMG returns with original members Tak Matsumoto (guitarist and member of the Japanese rock superstars B'Z),Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) and Eric Martin (MR. BIG),reigniting the powerhouse trio's signature rock sound. Originally launched in 2004, TMG wowed fans worldwide with their unique fusion of hard-hitting rock and oriental influences. Now, after two decades, they're set to do it all again.

Tak Matsumoto originally formed TMG in 2004, bringing together rock legends Eric Martin and Jack Blades. Their debut album, "TMG I", was a smash hit, topping the Oricon national chart and spawning the single "Oh Japan – Our Time Is Now", which became a theme song for Japanese television.

The group embarked on a sold-out tour across Japan, culminating in a legendary finale at the Nippon Budokan. TMG's blend of Eastern and Western rock influences resonated with fans and critics alike, making them a force to be reckoned with in the world of hard rock.

This new work not only features Matsumoto's solid and delicate guitar playing, but also Martin's vocals, which emotionally sing fantastic melodies, and Blades's bass lines, which aggressively liven up the song.

Listening the album, the fans have the impression that the past 20 years, in which each member has continued to be active, was not a hiatus for the band, but a preparation period for the unique TMG rock sound to gain even more power: a full-fledged second album!

The recording lineup for this album includes Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER) on drums, and Yukihide "YT" Takiyama, who is well known for recording and live support for B'Z, on guitar and arrangements.

The album opener "Crash Down Love" has an impressive and catchy melody that seems to symbolize the new TMG sound, while "Guitar Hero", whose lyrics were written by Jack Blades with Tak in mind, may be the best example of the new sound for the international markets.

"I was able to create a truly exciting and convincing piece of work with my wonderful band members", says Tak. The Japanese metal stars BABYMETAL, appear as special guest in a killer and groovy dance-metal song "Eternal Flames" and their duet with Eric Martin is really unique and pleasant.

TMG will be touring Japan starting from September 19.

"TMG II" track listing:

01. Crash Down Love

02. Eternal Flames (Feat. BABYMETAL)

03. The Story Of Love (Feat. LiSA)

04. Color In The World

05. Jupiter And Mars

06. My Life

07. Endless Sky

08. Dark Island Woman

09. Faithful Now

10. The Great Divide

11. Guitar Hero

Recording lineup:

Tak Matsumoto - Guitar

Jack Blades - Bass, Vocals

Eric Martin - Vocals

Matt Sorum - Drums

Photo credit: Vermillion