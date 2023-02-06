THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce First U.S. Tour In Over 14 Years

THE SISTERS OF MERCY have announced their first U.S. tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023.

For over four decades, THE SISTERS OF MERCY have been an iconic force in underground music; defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll.

Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls have mesmerized the masses for several generations — and for many fans in the U.S., this will be their first ever opportunity to catch the band live.

In November 2022, THE SISTERS OF MERCY announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. Their Midas touch continued with a concert announced for May 23 at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, THE SISTERS OF MERCY announced two additional dates — a headlining gig in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.

Formed in Leeds, 1980, THE SISTERS OF MERCY, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as David Bowie, SLADE and THE VELVET UNDERGROUND. But their closest sonic bedfellows are THE STOOGES, MOTÖRHEAD and SUICIDE, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.

1987's "Floodland" was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as "Dominion", "Lucretia My Reflection" and, of course, 10-plus-minute opus "This Corrosion", all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990's "Vision Thing" featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound, yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.

The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the 1990s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while THE SISTERS OF MERCY have not released an LP since "Vision Thing", their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.

Recent live reviews have championed the show as the band's strongest in years, with Eldritch supported by the stellar performances of Ben Christo, Dylan Smith, "Ravey" Dave Creffield and, as ever, Doktor Avalanche. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you've got the recipe for a killer night.

Tickets for the long-awaited U.S. return of THE SISTERS OF MERCY go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 10 - Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC

May 13 - Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival

May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 17 - San Francisco CA @ The Masonic

May 19 - Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 21 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

May 23 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 24 - Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre

May 26 - Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

May 27 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

May 29 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant

May 31 - Boston MA @ Big Night Live

June 02 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

June 03 - Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

June 05 - Detroit MI @ The Fillmore

June 06 - Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed

June 08 - Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre

June 09 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Photo credit: Lara Aimee