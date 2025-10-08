THE SMASHING PUMPKINS And EREWHON Team Up For A New Smoothie: 'OG Goth'

Fittingly timed for October, the unofficial season of the goths — two-time Grammy Award-winning band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have launched the "OG Goth" smoothie with Erewhon.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their RIAA diamond-certified double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness", the band will donate a portion of proceeds from the smoothie to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting athletes, veterans, and others affected by concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). THE SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan serves on the organization's national advisory board.

The "OG Goth" smoothie blends a powerhouse lineup of nutrient-rich ingredients including MALK Organic Almond Milk, GT's Alive Cola, Cocoyo Cacao, Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes, organic coconut water, Erewhon Chocolate Ganache, organic black sesame butter, organic peanut butter, organic banana, organic avocado, organic dates, organic chia, organic maple, organic blue spirulina, organic chlorella, organic cacao powder, organic lucuma, organic beet juice, and organic lion's mane, for a decadent yet functional take on wellness.

The "OG Goth" smoothie will retail for $19.79 and is now available at all Erewhon locations, exclusively through November 8th.

Outside of this dynamic collaboration, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS is also embarking on their "Rock Invasion Tour" which made stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and more. Fans can find full tour details and ticket information on the band's official web site.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),the diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),the platinum "Adore" (1998),and the gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" (2000). Rolling Stone cited both "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" among its "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time." It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for "Siamese Dream", the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the "1979" music video, the gothic metamorphosis of "Ava Adore", or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day.

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States with chapters in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It was founded by Robert Cantu, MD, and Chris Nowinski, PhD to support athletes, veterans and all affected by concussions and CTE to promote smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation and End CTE through prevention and research. Alongside Boston University and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, CLF co-founded the world's leading CTE brain bank, which has fueled groundbreaking discoveries about the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts. Through the CLF HelpLine, the Foundation provides free personalized resources, education, and support to patients and families affected by concussion or suspected CTE symptoms.