THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce New Guitarist

At the top of the year, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS hosted an open audition for an additional guitarist to join them on the road. This unprecedented move practically broke the Internet, igniting a flurry of media activity and audience anticipation. Following a simple social media post, 10,000-plus applicants submitted applications for consideration to join the band on tour. Frontman Billy Corgan reviewed the submissions and whittled down the pool of entrants who proceeded to audition in person for the touring guitarist spot last month in Los Angeles.

Now, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS officially welcome highly skilled veteran instrumentalist Kiki Wong as their additional touring guitarist. Kiki joins the band's tour lineup along with mainstays Jack Bates (bass) and Katie Cole (guitar, keys, vocals).

"Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort," said Corgan.

"First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn't an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months.

"I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered — and it's great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can't wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus.

"It's definitely an exciting moment for THE SMASHING PUMPKINS to be this busy with touring in 2024. We'll see you all this summer!"

Wong hails from Los Angeles, California. Moreover, she has been a musician almost all her life and has performed with Taylor Swift, Usher, Bret Michaels and more, along with notable rock bands including NYLON PINK, HELLFIRE HEART and currently VIGIL OF WAR. A lifelong fan of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, the stars have most definitely aligned for Kiki.

"It's been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time," said Wong. "I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you're willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with the legendary SMASHING PUMPKINS!"

In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with GREEN DAY, as part of "The Saviors Tour", THE SMASHING PUMPKINS recently added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September. This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fountainbleu. Plus, they will close out Osheaga festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 3.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS continue firing on all cylinders live. During 2023, they headlined and curated their very own "The World Is A Vampire" tour joined by STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS, while 2022 saw them canvas North America on the "Spirits On Fire" tour alongside JANE'S ADDICTION. A spectacle of eye-catching stage production and a setlist sequenced like a film with moments of heavy guitar catharsis and transcendent melodic singalongs, their shows have consistently incited widespread critical applause. NME professed, "it's indisputable that the band are responsible for many of the '90s' best rock songs, and this is as good as you're going to hear them." Meanwhile, The Patriot Ledger proclaimed, " [THE] SMASHING PUMPKINS proved they are still one of America's most interesting — sometimes befuddling, but never boring — musical groups." Miami New Times attested, "the band took the audience back in time to when alternative music was the mainstream, and the idea of browsing on your phone during a fantastic concert was bad sci-fi satire."

Last year, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS completed the three-act trilogy "Atum", releasing the 33-track project in its entirety. Among many highlights, it boasted "Beguiled", which catapulted to No. 6 at Active Rock and No. 12 at Alternative Radio charts. "Spellbinding" emerged as the No. 1 most-added at Alternative Rock. Plus. Rolling Stone applauded, "'Atum' is clearly meant to be the kind of record that requires your full attention, and Act Three makes for a nicely trippy conclusion to the whole project, as well as an intriguing listening experience in and of itself." In a "4-out-of-5 star" review, NME raved, "This sci-fi-inspired epic is ambitious and complex."

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are currently in the studio recording the follow up to "Atum" as they prepare to release new music this year.

SMASHING PUMPKINS photo credit: Jason Renaud