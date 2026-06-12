THE WARNING Announces 'Everything's Falling' Album, Shares 'Ritual' Single

THE WARNING, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, will release its new studio album, "Everything's Falling", on August 28 via Lava/Republic Records. Revealed this week through the band's dedicated album web site, www.everythingsfalling.com, the project marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the trio. Alongside the announcement, THE WARNING has shared a powerful new single, "Ritual", available now.

Driven by haunting melodies, crushing instrumentation, and an unforgettable chorus, "Ritual" explores the fear of losing something good and the tendency to anticipate disaster even in moments of happiness. The song channels anxiety, obsession, and self-sabotage into one of the band's most vulnerable and compelling releases to date.

THE WARNING comments: "'Ritual' is about the fear of losing something good. Even when life is going well, anxiety can convince you that disaster is right around the corner. It's about getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment."

"Everything's Falling" captures THE WARNING's continued evolution, both personally and creatively, as Daniela "Dany" Villarreal, Paulina "Pau" Villarreal and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal reflect on growth, resilience, and the lessons learned along the way.

Reflecting on the album, the band says: "'Everything's Falling' is a snapshot of where we are in our lives right now. We've grown so much over the past few years, not just as musicians, but as people. This album reflects everything we've experienced, the lessons we've learned, and the challenges we've overcome. At its core, it's about accepting that life can be messy and unpredictable. Things fall apart, plans change, and sometimes you lose your footing. But those moments can teach you the most about yourself, and they're often what make you stronger in the end."

Following the explosive releases of "Kerosene" and "Ego", "Ritual" offers the most revealing look yet at "Everything's Falling". Together, the three tracks showcase a band continuing to push forward, embracing uncertainty while transforming life's challenges into powerful, cathartic music.

In 2026, THE WARNING continues its global ascent with performances across North America, Europe, Asia and South America, including dates supporting Yungblud on the "Idols" world tour, major festival appearances worldwide and headline shows of their own.

THE WARNING grew up writing songs, playing shows, and sharpening their craft together in Monterrey, Mexico. That lifelong bond between sister Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano),and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals) fuels their uncompromising vision and drives the chemistry that powers the band. After building a global audience with early independent releases, THE WARNING broke through with "Error" (2022) and "Keep Me Fed" (2024). The latter pushed their career streams past 710 million and earned a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Song" for "Qué Más Quieres", alongside nominations at the MTV VMAs and MTV EMAs. Relentless touring has taken them around the world, headlining packed venues and sharing stages with artists including Yungblud, Halsey, EVANESCENCE, MUSE and FOO FIGHTERS. In 2025, they capped off the cycle with sold-out shows for 30,000 fans in Mexico City, captured on the live album and concert film "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX", which screened in AMC and Cinépolis theaters. In 2026, THE WARNING launched their next era with the singles "Kerosene", "Ego" and "Ritual", setting the stage for their highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Everything's Falling". Arriving August 28, the album marks the band's most ambitious and personal work yet, capturing a period of growth, self-discovery, and resilience while showcasing the fearless songwriting and explosive musicianship that have made them one of modern rock's most exciting forces.

Photo credit: Brian Ziff