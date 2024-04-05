THE WARNING Shares New Single 'Automatic Sun'

THE WARNING, the alternative sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico consisting of Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano) and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals),has shared a new single titled "Automatic Sun". The track, which was produced by Anton Delost and Dan Lancaster, is taken from the band's upcoming album "Keep Me Fed", due on June 28 via Lava/Republic Records.

"Automatic Sun" showcases yet another side of the enigmatic band. A head-nodding beat sets the tempo as a thick bassline thumps through slick claps. The groove turns on a dime, and a stomping riff takes hold. At the song's core, the chantable hook resounds with a lament, "Look what you’re doing to me."

Regarding the song, Dany says: "It's about missing someone and the energy this person gives you. You're drawn into their gravitational pull and brightness — like an automatic sun."

To announce "Keep Me Fed", THE WARNING shared not one, but two singles — "Hell You Call A Dream" and the Spanish-language "Qué Más Quieres". Beyond generating over one million total streams worldwide, the songs landed plugs from Rolling Stone Mexico, Rock Sound and more.

Illuminating the band's evolution, the tracks hint at the breadth of their stunning signature style. On "Hell You Call A Dream", co-written and produced by Anton Delost (HIGHLY SUSPECT, MAYDAY PARADE) and Dan Lancaster (MUSE, BRING ME THE HORIZON),an arresting keyboard melody wraps around the punchy bass line. A distorted guitar groove anchors a hard-hitting hook, "Give me something to believe, in this hell you call a dream." Dany notes, "'Hell You Call A Dream' tries to express a feeling most musicians find hard to express. When you're touring, you experience the positives, the negatives, and the whole spectrum of emotion all at once. It's about how something you love so much can be something that also weighs you down, but you continue to do it out of love. It's fulfilling, but it's tiring."

The three-piece further flaunt their fiery versatility on "Qué Más Quieres". It tempers a robust riff with an electronic flurry, giving way to a chantable chorus with the power to resonate worldwide. "The title translates to 'What else do you want?'," Pau reveals. "It's about taunting and manipulating. We were thinking of the TikTok phrase 'Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss' and turned it into a song." Dany goes on, "It means a lot to sing in our language and represent our country. Over the years, doors have finally opened for Mexican women in rock, and we're actively participating in opening these doors where we can."

In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album "Keep Me Fed", Pau said: "Throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us. By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."

"Keep Me Fed" also features "More", which the band performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and the recently released fan favorite "S!ck" that is climbing the Active Rock charts. Revolver raved, "Like the Mexican sister-trio's previous output, it's undeniably infectious," and Classic Rock hailed it as a "shot-in-the-arm of propulsive, fire-spitting hard rock." Rolling Stone pegged it as one of "All The Songs You Need To Know This Week."

THE WARNING has just launched a month-long full-scale European tour. It kicked off in Madrid at Sala La Riviera on April 4 and will conclude in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 27.

The tour marks the band's return to Europe after their own 2023 run of beyond-sold-out headline European dates in addition to their monumental run supporting MUSE and ROYAL BLOOD on their stadium tours. They also sold out shows across Mexico, South America including their largest show to date in Mexico City at the infamous Pepsi Center.

THE WARNING draw strength and power from a lifetime of sisterhood and music. The Mexico-born sister trio have logged thousands of miles on the road, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and left countless fans in awe. All of this tireless work and dedication has shaped and sharpened their sound with knifepoint precision, arming alternative anthems with universally catchy hooks and an uncompromising hard rock kick. The girls have devoted themselves to a shared dream since their childhood in Monterrey, Mexico. They initially made waves with a string of independent releases, paving the way for their acclaimed 2022 full-length offering "Error". Between performing alongside MUSE, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, ROYAL BLOOD, THE PRETTY RECKLESS and THREE DAYS GRACE, the band ignited MTV's Extended Play Stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Representative of their cultural impact, Pepsi even notably chose them as the face of Pepsi Black in Mexico. Moreover, they emerged as the rare force who could comfortably appear in features by Vanity Fair, People, Cosmopolitan and Glamour as well as on METALLICA's star-studded "Blacklist" compilation.