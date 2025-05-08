THE WHO Announces 'The Song Is Over' North American Farewell Tour

Legendary rockers THE WHO have announced their bittersweet final tour of the U.S. and Canada as a truly grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career. Full tour routing and ticketing information is available below.

The legendary duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are revealing the news live during a press conference at the Iconic Images gallery in Piccadilly, London. Fans can tune in now below to listen to Daltrey and Townshend discuss the 2025 series of dates, aptly titled "The Song Is Over - The North American Farewell Tour" (named after THE WHO's 1971 classic song).

The secret press conference in London is showcasing a rare piece of WHO memorabilia and U.S. connection, an American football helmet featured on the sleeve of their classic 1974 album "Odds & Sods" recently returned from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Daltrey says: "Every musician's dream in the early '60s was to make it big in the U.S. charts. For THE WHO, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with THE WHO has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time."

Townshend says: "Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and, of course, all of our longtime WHO fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through THE WHO fan club beginning on Tuesday, May 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at thewho.com/tour/.

Citi is the official card of "The Song Is Over - The North American Farewell Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Join the Whooligan fan club exclusively to receive early ticket access, exclusive Whooligan merchandise, and a copy of the previously unreleased album "Live At The Oval 1971", one of THE WHO's most legendary shows, which has been newly mixed and mastered from the original tapes.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to pre-show soundcheck, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a limited-edition autographed tour poster and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

One of popular music's most influential and resilient pairings, Pete and Roger have rewritten the rulebook on what it means to be a world-changing live act throughout a sea of seismic shifts that would have put any other rock dyad on the mat. Townshend has commented on their high-performance standard, which has "risen out of the ashes of the halcyon years of rock 'n' roll." That's why it's no surprise they've stacked some of the best reviews of any performing artists in the past decade. Variety raved "rock 'n' roll's greatest achievement…" about their previous American tour; evidence of their incredible staying power and a testament to an unparalleled repertoire of songs written by Townshend and sung by Daltrey with an attention to detail unmatched in the rock era.

Fans and critics continue to hail Pete and Roger's ability to play the long game in music with passion and integrity like few before them. The historic 2025 "The Song Is Over" tour will mark the final face-to-face celebration of this timeless connection with North American WHO fans, forever appreciative of the band's ability to dispense with nostalgia and deliver authentic rock moments time and time again.

Further proof that the duo is still at the top of their game could be gleaned in a 2024 review of their performance at the Teenage Cancer Trust's historic annual concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, honoring the work of its founder, Roger Daltrey, who stepped down from his curatorial role after 24 years. One reviewer of THE WHO's performance called it: "One of the most joyous bombastic concerts London's magnificent Royal Albert Hall has ever seen…"

America's love affair with THE WHO live began 58 years ago when the band were part of "Murray The K's Music In The Fifth Dimension", a series of showcase events at RKO's 58th Street Theatre in New York over nine days in March and April 1967. The band played just three songs ("Can't Explain", "Substitute", "My Generation"),and other acts on the bill included CREAM, SMOKEY ROBINSON & THE MIRACLES, SIMON & GARFUNKEL and WILSON PICKETT. Later that summer, it was at the seminal Monterey International Pop Festival in California that they rose to prominence in a defining moment of the Summer Of Love. Two years later, THE WHO were once again front and center at the most famous festival of the '60s, Woodstock, performing an incendiary set in the early hours of August 17, 1969.

THE WHO continued to thrill U.S. fans throughout the 1970s before undertaking their first "farewell" tour in 1982, which featured two shows at the legendary Shea Stadium in New York. When the band returned to the road in the late 1990s and early 2000s perhaps one of their greatest performances was at "The Concert For New York City" at Madison Square Garden shortly after the terror attack of 9/11, their three-song set in front of emergency workers and first responders was met with a primal roar from an audience. When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey were given the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2008 for their contributions to American culture, a tribute performance of "Baba O'Riley" was delivered with a full choir of New York firefighters in gratitude for THE WHO's performance at the show.

"The Song Is Over" 2025 North American tour dates:

Aug. 16 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Aug. 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug. 26 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sep. 02 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 04 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 07 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sep. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sep. 21 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sep. 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sep. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena