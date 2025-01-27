THE WHO, SEX PISTOLS And More To Play 2025 'Teenage Cancer Trust' Gigs

Superstar TikToker and podcaster GK Barry can today be revealed as the face of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall 2025 — and will be performing along with a heavyweight bill including THE WHO; THE CORRS; James Arthur; Micky Flanagan; and Frank Carter, Paul Cook, Steve Jones and Glen Matlock of the SEX PISTOLS.

The unmissable week of events takes place in March and tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 31 — and are expected to sell very quickly. For a chance to be in the room for iconic nights with these superstars and support this fantastic charity, fans will need to get online quickly.

GK Barry Live! with very special guests will take place on Saturday, March 29. The star, fresh from winning over millions of fans on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!", becomes Teenage Cancer Trust's latest ambassador. The charismatic presenter is known for her humorous and relatable TikTok persona and the hit podcast "Saving Grace", which she has taken to packed crowds at both Wembley Arena and the Palladium.

Grace, who is a big favorite among millions of teenagers, says: "I went to a Teenage Cancer Trust at Royal Albert Hall gig in 2024 and it was such an amazing night, so it's incredible that as well as becoming a new ambassador for the charity, I'm also performing at the gigs alongside such iconic names.

"I wanted to get involved with Teenage Cancer Trust because a lot of my followers are teenagers and young people. I think it's so amazing to support a cause that could help my audience and their friends or a loved one.

"Being a teenager is hard enough as it is, so if there's anything I can do alongside the charity to help to support the people they work with, I'm there!"

The week of shows will kick off on Monday, March 24 with the "rip-roaring punk rock redux" (The Guardian) of Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the SEX PISTOLS, who will tear through their seminal album "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols" with punk classics from "Pretty Vacant" to "Anarchy In The UK" and, of course, "God Save The Queen". When the lineup — featuring the GALLOWS singer on vocals — made its debut in 2024, the Standard wrote: "Carter, and three of the original SEX PISTOLS members led the thronging, sweaty crowd through a night of unadulterated punk rock mayhem at Bush Hall." Louder described the show as: "Sheer joy. They should tour it everywhere. God save their mad parade." The band will play their first 2025 gig at the Royal Albert Hall — and there can be no more appropriate venue for these songs. Support will come from beat-punk outfit KID KAPICHI and fast-rising trio THE MOLOTOVS.

Steve Jones says: "After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn't have let us near it back in the day! Albert will be turning in his tomb. It's an honor to help this great charity."

GK Barry's show and ambassadorship marks a new era for the Royal Albert Hall concert series, which was founded in 2000 by Roger Daltrey CBE. While he stepped back from figurehead duties last year, Daltrey remains a proud Honorary Patron of the charity and THE WHO fans will enjoy a rare chance to hear classics from "My Generation" to "Baba O'Riley" on Thursday, March 27 and Sunday, March 31. For the shows, they will welcome special guests LEVEL 42, who formed as a jazz-funk band in 1979 and went on to have massive hits including "Lessons In Love" and "Something About You".

To mark the 25th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, the British artist and GORILLAZ co-creator, Jamie Hewlett — a longtime supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust — has re-designed his iconic Teenage Cancer Trust logo for 2025. Inspired by Teenage Cancer Trust's theme "Teen Spirit", Hewlett's original design for the Teenage Cancer Trust live shows has been reimagined as a brand new, full-color artwork which celebrates the many young people who are supported by the important work of Teenage Cancer Trust, as well as the joyful energy of youth and music.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only U.K. charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

Cancer kills more teenagers and young adults in the U.K. than any other disease. And for those who survive, going through it without the right support can be devastating — physically and emotionally.

Every day, more than seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer". By 2030 that number will be closer to 10.

There's never been a worse time to receive that news, with healthcare services under enormous pressure.

Money from these iconic gigs at the Royal Albert Hall means Teenage Cancer Trust can fund specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.

Cancer rates in young people in the U.K. have gone up by a quarter since the early 1990s. And by 2030, it's projected that the number of young people living with a cancer diagnosis will be 65% higher.

Since 2000, over £34 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the U.K. that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.

As ever, the Ultimate Backstage Experience will be run for young people from across the country, who are being supported by Teenage Cancer Trust. Every day, these groups will visit the Royal Albert Hall to enjoy an unforgettable experience. From the moment they arrive, they'll enjoy access and opportunities that money can't buy, before taking their place in some of the best seats in the house to watch the shows in style.

Kate Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "We are delighted that some of the biggest names from across the music, and entertainment industry are performing at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall. We couldn't be more grateful for their commitment to raising vital funds for young people with cancer.

"These concerts, brainchild of — and driven by — the legendary Roger Daltrey since 2000, have raised a phenomenal £34 million to fund Teenage Cancer Trust's work across the U.K. — making our specialist support possible across the U.K. so that young people with cancer get the expert, individual care and support they need at this unique and critical stage of their lives.

"These gigs would not exist without Roger, who remains a tireless Honorary Patron for the charity and is unstoppable in his support for young people with cancer.

"Teenage Cancer Trust exists because cancer care wasn't made for young people. Without us, a young person diagnosed with cancer today would find themselves lumped together with small children or much older adults. It's only thanks to our supporters that we can continue to be there for every young person who needs us.

"We're deeply thankful to everyone who is involved in making these concerts possible — from the artists and the teams to the people who buy tickets to the shows.

"This year's lineup will be an incredible week of live music and comedy that you won't want to miss. We're very excited to welcome GK Barry as our newest Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador and we can't wait to see her headlining the Saturday night gigs."

Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "I see firsthand the incredible impact the music and entertainment industry can make when it rallies behind a cause. The Royal Albert Hall shows are a cornerstone of our charity's work, and their success is only possible thanks to the unwavering support of artists, managers, agents, promoters, crew, and our generous audiences.

"To date, these concerts have raised millions to funding specialist care and transform the experience of cancer for young people at a critical time in their lives. But the need has never been greater. The support of the music and entertainment industry remains vital to ensuring we can continue this life-changing work.

"This year we are delighted to welcome GK Barry as a Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador and to see her headlining the Saturday night slot at the gigs this year.

"GK Barry understands the highs and lows of what it's like to be a young person today, and how difficult that can sometimes be even without the additional challenge of cancer to deal with.

"We've never had anyone like GK Barry performing at the gigs before. Content creators play a huge part in today's entertainment world and we hope that by embracing this new genre, we can reach another new type of audience, which will help us to raise even more funds and awareness of cancer in young people."

The shows are also proudly supported by American Airlines, Metro, Absolute Radio, S.J.M. Concerts, Twickets, and the Royal Albert Hall.

Aldi, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, and raised over £11 million for the charity to date is the headline sponsor for this year's Royal Albert Hall series. Domino's, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust for ten years and has raised £8 million for the charity, is the official sponsor of the Ultimate Backstage Experience.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only U.K. charity providing specialized nursing care and support for young people with cancer. The charity supports anyone diagnosed with cancer aged 13-24, and their loved ones too.

The charity exists because cancer care wasn't made for young people. Without Teenage Cancer Trust, a young person diagnosed with cancer today would find themselves on a ward with babies and small children if they are under the age of 18, or on wards with much older adults and the elderly.

You only get one chance at being young, and those years will shape the person you become. The charity ensures that young people with cancer get the sensitive, individual care and support they need at this unique and critical life stage. GK Barry, who has spent time learning about Teenage Cancer Trust and the work they do, has 4 million followers on TikTok, 1.3 million followers on Instagram and a chart-topping podcast called "Saving Grace". Celebrity guests on the podcast range from TV presenter Alison Hammond, comedian Alan Carr, her "I'm A Celebrity" co-stars Tulisa Contostavlos and Reverend Richard Coles, and fellow content creators Behzinga a.k.a. Ethan Payne who is a Teenage Cancer Trust icon, and Faith Kelly.

Royal Albert Hall show dates:

Monday, March 24: Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the SEX PISTOLS plus special guests KID KAPICHI and THE MOLOTOVS

Tuesday, March 25: A night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan

Wednesday, March 26: James Arthur plus special guests

Thursday, March 27: THE WHO plus special guests LEVEL 42

Friday, March 28: THE CORRS plus special guests

Saturday, March 29: GK Barry Live! With very special guests

Sunday, March 31: THE WHO plus special guests LEVEL 42

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 31.

Photo credit: Rick Guest (courtesy of The Outside Organisation)