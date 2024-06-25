THE WHO's 'Quadrophenia' Gets Mod Ballet Makeover

In 1973, guitar-smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote the epic album "Quadrophenia". Recorded by THE WHO, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. "Quadrophenia" defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name.

Now it's back, this time as an explosive dance production, "Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet", with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy's story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

"Quadrophenia" is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s — sharp suits, soul music, vespas and parkas but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today.

A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, first heard in concert version at the Royal Albert Hall and recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the backdrop for this adrenaline-filled rollercoaster ride.

Choreographer Paul Roberts and director Rob Ashford bring together some of the U.K.'s finest creative talent from the worlds of music, theatre, film and dance. With original costumes by renowned British fashion house Paul Smith and Natalie Pryce, projection by Nick Hillel and lighting design by Fabiana Piccioli.

The ballet is set to tour Plymouth, Edinburgh and Southampton before its official opening at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London on June 24 next year. It will then move to The Lowry in Salford.

Townshend said: "'Quadrophenia' is the only WHO album that I solely composed and produced. And the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time. In 2016, Rachel Fuller agreed to create an orchestral score of the album. When I first heard a demo of this version, without vocals, my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet. Workshopped in 2023, that thought became a reality and I knew we had something that would resonate with new audiences, and also bring joy, as it had in its other iterations for decades. The themes of young people growing up in difficult times are still so relevant. It's going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic."