THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Knighted In King's Birthday Honours

THE WHO frontman Roger Daltrey is among the prominent figures awarded knighthoods in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. The 81-year-old singer was honored for his services to charity.

In addition to his music accomplishments, Daltrey has served as a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000, spearheading its annual concert series at London's Royal Albert Hall for more than two decades.

Becoming a knight or a dame is one of the highest-ranking awards in the British honours system. Both of these ranks entitle their members to use the title of Sir for men and Dame for women before their forename. This honor is awarded to those who have made major contributions to any activity, usually at a national level. Knighthoods and damehoods are traditionally presented with a touch of a sword by the King.

Daltrey said in a statement: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become. The likes of THE WHO and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K."

Other musicians who have been awarded the prestigious honor include Sir Brian May, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Tom Jones.

THE WHO is one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with nine U.S. and 10 U.K. Top 10 albums and 14 U.K. Top 10 singles. They have played well over 2,000 gigs in a career spanning over 50 years, including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice),Hyde Park (four times),Isle Of Wight (three times),the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics, Desert Trip, Shea Stadium, the Super Bowl half time show and Live Aid, to name but a very few.

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, THE WHO has placed 27 Top 40 singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top Ten albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera "Tommy", 1971's pummeling "Live At Leeds", 1973's "Quadrophenia" and 1978's "Who Are You". THE WHO debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems, "I Can't Explain", "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation". Since then, they have delivered hits such as "Baba O'Riley", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "Pinball Wizard", "Who Are You" and "You Better You Bet".

In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. THE WHO has performed all over the world, including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV halftime show in 2010 and closing the Summer Olympics in 2012. THE WHO continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy benefit in New York.

THE WHO released their first new album in thirteen years, the critically acclaimed "Who" in 2019 and toured the world with their "Moving On" and "The Who Hits Back!" symphonic shows with a full orchestra which were commemorated in 2023 with the album "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley", recorded at London's legendary Wembley Stadium. 2025 sees THE WHO saying goodbye to their legions of loyal fans in the USA, but their music will live on forever.

Photo credit: Rick Guest