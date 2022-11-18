  • facebook
Thrash Veterans SADUS Sign With NUCLEAR BLAST, Release New Single 'It's The Sickness'

November 18, 2022

Thrash metal veterans SADUS have joined the Nuclear Blast Records family. Led by founding vocalist/guitarist Darren Travis and drummer Jon Allen, the band is armed with a resurgent arsenal of massive riffs and blistering solos, crushing drums and shredding bass, and is currently preparing the release of its first new album in 16 years, due out in 2023.

Commenting on the signing, Nuclear Blast's A&R veteran Monte Conner states: "I am thrilled to be reunited with Darren Travis and the mighty SADUS. Signing a band I have worked with in the past is never a given. Quite the opposite, in fact. I need to be blown away, and let me tell you, this new SADUS material is some of the best work I have ever heard from the band. It is the SADUS you know and love, with the same elements that made them unique in the past, but now with even stronger, more focused songs, and with crushingly heavy modern production."

With the signing comes SADUS's ferocious new single "It's The Sickness". The first taste off their impending record is a contemporary thrash classic with colossal, groove-laden riffs that was made to get the pit moving.

When asked to comment on the new track, Travis said: "As Joe Perry from AEROSMITH says... 'Let the music do the talking!!!'"

SADUS rose to notoriety amidst the San Francisco Bay Area's burgeoning thrash scene in the mid-1980s. The band's introductory album, "Illusions" (1988),led to their signing with Roadrunner Records by A&R guru Monte Conner and eventual release of the quintessential record "Swallowed In Black" (1990). Over the next decade and a half, the band went on to release the hailed albums "A Vision Of Misery" (1992),"Elements Of Anger" (1997) and "Out For Blood" (2006) as well as toured with the likes of MORBID ANGEL, SEPULTURA and OBITUARY, among others.

