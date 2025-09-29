THREE DAYS GRACE Bassist BRAD WALST On Seeing METALLICA During 'M72' Tour: 'It Just Blew My Mind'

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", THREE DAYS GRACE bassist Brad Walst was asked which METALLICA album he thinks is better, "Ride The Lightning" or "Master Of Puppets". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Damn, dude, that's hard. 'Master Of Puppets' is amazing, so I'm gonna go with that. That's just one of my more favorite albums, but that's a tough one."

Walst went on to say that he got a chance to see METALLICA "a couple of times" on the ongoing "M72" world tour, "and it just blew my mind, dude. And how they just pull out some of those old songs and just kill it. It's unbelievable," he said. "Insane, dude. Yeah. Kudos to them."

Asked by MikeZ if THREE DAYS GRACE ever got a chance to share the stage with METALLICA at various festivals over the years, Brad said: "On a few, yeah. And we are on the same management [Q Prime], so we're always kind of nudging management, 'Okay, when's our turn [to tour with METALLICA]? Let's go.' Which would be amazing. But they're great guys. And I think for us to see a band like that still going after so long, it's something to look up to and it's pretty awesome."

THREE DAYS GRACE's latest album, "Alienation", was released on August 22 via RCA Records. For the first time in over a decade, original THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam Gontier is back, joining Matt Walst on vocals along with Neil Sanderson (drums),Brad Walst (bass) and Barry Stock (guitars).

THREE DAYS GRACE played its first full show with Gontier in 12 years on February 25 as the support act for DISTURBED on the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho.

In 1992, Gontier, Brad Walst, Phil Crowe, Neil Sanderson and Joe Grant formed GROUNDSWELL while most of the members were still in high school. That band broke up in 1995, but two years later Gontier, Sanderson and Walst reformed as THREE DAYS GRACE. Gontier left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Matt, the vocalist from another Norwood band, MY DARKEST DAYS.

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.

Gontier is also a member of SAINT ASONIA, which features STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok. The quartet is rounded out by Cale Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums).