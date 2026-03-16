THREE DAYS GRACE Joins SPOTIFY's 'Billions Club' For Second Time With 'Animal I Have Become'

THREE DAYS GRACE has reached a milestone no other Canadian band has achieved before, with two songs now joining Spotify's prestigious Billions Club. Their latest track to enter this elite group is "Animal I Have Become". In addition, the rock powerhouse has earned two nominations at the upcoming Juno Awards, recognized in the categories "Group Of The Year" and "Rock Album Of The Year". The ceremony will take place on March 29, celebrating some of the biggest achievements in Canadian music over the past year.

THREE DAYS GRACE comments: "On the back of a bus in Germany, what started as a dissonant riff and a nod to THE BEATLES became 'Animal I Have Become'. What began as a raw idea on the road for a band from a small town like Norwood grew into a song that connected with millions around the world. Seeing it now join the billions club — and becoming the only Canadian band with two songs there — is pretty incredible."

This past year has been a monstrous one for THREE DAYS GRACE with the release of their latest album "Alienation", singles "Mayday", "Apologies" and "Kill Me Fast" hitting No. 1. The band is currently headlining on their 2026 "Alienation" tour, following sold-out co-headlining tours across Canada with VOLBEAT and the U.S. with BREAKING BENJAMIN. The tour kicked off in the U.S. in February, before hitting Canada and Europe and wrapping up the tour back in the U.S. in November for the final show in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. tour dates will receive support from I PREVAIL and THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, while Canada will see support from FINGER ELEVEN and ROYAL TUSK.

"Alienation" arrived in August 2025 via RCA Records. For the first time in over a decade, original THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam is back, joining Matt Walst on vocals along with Neil Sanderson (drums),Brad Walst (bass) and Barry Stock (guitars).

THREE DAYS GRACE played its first full show with Gontier in 12 years on February 25, 2025 as the support act for DISTURBED on the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho.

In April 2023, Gontier reunited with THREE DAYS GRACE onstage during the band's concert in Huntsville, Alabama. Gontier rejoined his former bandmates when they opened for SHINEDOWN at the Probst Arena At The Von Braun Center to perform two classic songs from THREE DAYS GRACE's 2006 album "One-X": "Never Too Late" and "Riot".

In 1992, Gontier, Brad Walst, Phil Crowe, Neil Sanderson and Joe Grant formed GROUNDSWELL while most of the members were still in high school. That band broke up in 1995, but two years later Gontier, Sanderson and Walst reformed as THREE DAYS GRACE. Gontier left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Matt, the vocalist from another Norwood band, MY DARKEST DAYS.

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.

Photo credit: Matt Barnes