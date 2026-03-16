LAMB OF GOD Shares Music Video For 'St. Catherine's Wheel' From 'Into Oblivion' Album

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD have released a music video for "St. Catherine's Wheel". The song is taken from the band's tenth studio album, "Into Oblivion", which came out last Friday (March 13) via Epic in the U.S. and Century Media in Europe. The clip, directed by Meriel O'Connell, arrives as LAMB OF GOD prepares to bring songs from the newly released album to stages across North America.

In a recent interview with Forbes, LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe reflected on the message behind the song and the importance of community: "The last line of 'St. Catherine's Wheel' is 'these savage days can't break us' and I use the term 'us' very specifically… I think community is going to become incredibly valuable in the next few years."

"Into Oblivion" arrived last week to widespread acclaim. In the lead-up to the release, the band appeared on the covers of Metal Hammer and Kerrang!, with critics praising the album's intensity and relevance. The Associated Press featured the album in their weekly highlights, calling it "10 tracks of ferocity," while Brooklyn Vegan noted that "the band spends these 10 songs reminding the world that their reign as New Wave Of American Heavy Metal giants is far from over," and SPIN said the band is "channeling America's unraveling into a ferocious new album."

The album is available now across multiple formats, including various vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a limited-edition companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen studio photos.

News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival was accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.

In the months leading up to this past January's album announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of singles that offered listeners a taste of the LP's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Mark Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that singer Randy Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD's spring North American tour promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the trek will kick off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn