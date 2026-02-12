THREE DAYS GRACE's ADAM GONTIER Doesn't Think 'Legit' Artists Have 'Too Much' To Worry About When It Comes To A.I.

In a new interview with Lyndsey Marie of the 93Xradio station, THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam Gontier was asked if rock music has become "more emotionally honest" since the late 1990s and early 2000s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't know. That's a good question, 'cause it's hard to — because there's just so much more music out there now, it feels like, anyway, there's just music coming from everywhere, especially, of course, online and stuff. And there's just so many different genres now, too — I don't know — it's, like, metalcore and all the stuff. So, I don't know. For me it's really tough to say whether or not it's emotionally as strong as it used to be. It feels like there's a whole new wave of a wave of music that's just about sounding like other bands or stuff that's successful."

After Marie brought up the fact that several artificial intelligence (A.I.)-driven acts have reached the charts over the few months opined that the success of A.I. music is "really insulting to the artistic process", Gontier concurred. "Yeah, I think it is," he said. "I think if you're legit an artist, I don't think there's a lot to be worried about. I guess it's like the imperfections that happen when you're creating music and the live show — the imperfections are what makes it really special and makes it actual art. So if everything's perfect, if every — I don't know — if every lyric and every melody is perfect, then it's just not real. So I think people will see through that. I don't think there's too much to be worried about."

THREE DAYS GRACE's 2026 "Alienation" tour will kick off in Fort Wayne, Indiana in late February, before hitting Canada and Europe and wrapping up the tour in November for the final show in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. tour dates will receive support from I PREVAIL and THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, while Canada will see support from FINGER ELEVEN and ROYAL TUSK on select dates.

THREE DAYS GRACE's latest album, "Alienation", arrived in August 2025 via RCA Records. For the first time in over a decade, original THREE DAYS GRACE frontman Adam Gontier is back, joining Matt Walst on vocals along with Neil Sanderson (drums),Brad Walst (bass) and Barry Stock (guitars).

THREE DAYS GRACE played its first full show with Gontier in 12 years on February 25, 2025 as the support act for DISTURBED on the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho.

In April 2023, Gontier reunited with THREE DAYS GRACE onstage during the band's concert in Huntsville, Alabama. Gontier rejoined his former bandmates when they opened for SHINEDOWN at the Probst Arena At The Von Braun Center to perform two classic songs from THREE DAYS GRACE's 2006 album "One-X": "Never Too Late" and "Riot".

THREE DAYS GRACE later shared a post-performance photo with Gontier on social media and wrote in an accompanying message: "Soooo we did a thing."

In 1992, Gontier, Brad Walst, Phil Crowe, Neil Sanderson and Joe Grant formed GROUNDSWELL while most of the members were still in high school. That band broke up in 1995, but two years later Gontier, Sanderson and Walst reformed as THREE DAYS GRACE. Gontier left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Matt, the vocalist from another Norwood band, MY DARKEST DAYS.

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.

Gontier is currently a member of SAINT ASONIA, which also features STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok. The quartet is rounded out by Cale Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums).