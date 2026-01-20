THUNDERMOTHER Announces First Live Album, 'Live'N'Alive'

Swedish rock'n'roll powerhouse THUNDERMOTHER will release its first live album, "Live'N'Alive", digitally on April 17, 2026 via Napalm Records.

Founded in 2009 by guitarist Filippa Nässil, the band is known for their electrifying rock anthems and relentless touring — live highlights include supporting the legendary SCORPIONS both in North America and Europe, playing the KISS Kruise and performing regularly at major festivals such as Wacken Open Air. In 2025, THUNDERMOTHER unleashed their highly acclaimed sixth album "Dirty & Divine", which hit the Top 2 on the official German rock/metal chart. Following that first release with the new lineup consisting of Nässil, vocalist Linnéa Vikström Egg, returning bass player Majsan Lindberg, and drummer Joan Massing, was a European headline tour, during which "Live'N'Alive" was recorded. This hefty 19-track offering showcases THUNDERMOTHER's explosive live energy through their 2025 setlist.

Along with the announcement comes the first groovy single. The new live version of "Whatever" was recorded during THUNDERMOTHER's show in Gothenburg in October of 2025, during the second leg of their "Dirty & Divine Tour". Originally released on their self-titled third album, "Thundermother" (2018),this track is a fresh take on one of the band's biggest anthems. Fans get to dive into the energetic performance with an accompanying live video. Additionally, "Loud And Free - Live In Cologne" ("Black And Gold", 2022) and "Speaking Of The Devil - Live in Huskvarna" ("Dirty & Divine", 2025) are also available to stream now.

Nässil comments on "Whatever - Live in Gothenburg": "'Whatever' is dear to our hearts, as it's a song we've played at every gig since its release in 2018. It's one of my all-time favorite songs to perform. The live version differs from the studio recording, featuring a longer, four-on-the-floor guitar solo. The war against drugs continues — you don't need drugs to be rock 'n' roll, but you DO need adrenaline!"

With no backing tracks, overdubs or re-recording of instruments, "Live'N'Alive" makes no compromises. This is THUNDERMOTHER — 100% live, 100% rock'n'roll! "Live'N'Alive" will be available as a digital album first. Stay tuned for physical formats.

Nässil states about "Live'N'Alive": "It's all live. We use no backing tracks like almost every band does today. We have made no overdubs or re-recording of instruments. It's ALL live and rock'n'roll. Me on guitar, Majsan Lindberg on bass, Joan Massing on drums, and Linnéa Vikström on lead vox and rhythm guitars on some songs. Song order is not compromised, it's our setlist of 2025, through and through. Hell yeah, this is how it's done."

"Live'N'Alive" cuts through the band's catalogue, delivering high-energy live versions that encapsulate the band's true rock'n'roll spirit, from powerful reimaginings of classic THUNDERMOTHER hits to newer tunes. Anthemic opening track "Can You Feel It - Live In Cologne" (originally from the newest studio offering) kicks the album right off, followed by equally energetic "Loud And Free - Live In Cologne" (from "Black And Gold", 2022 — No. 6 on the official German album chart). Further highlights include the groovy "Whatever - Live In Gothenburg" (originally from the 2018 album "Thundermother") as well as the catchy "Speaking Of The Devil - Live In Huskvarna" (from the 2025 album). THUNDERMOTHER wraps the album up impactfully with a new version of their biggest hit "Driving In Style - Live In Huskvarna", originally from the 2020 success record "Heat Wave" (No. 6 on the official German album chart).

"Live'N'Alive" track listing:

01. Can You Feel It - Live In Cologne

02. Loud And Free - Live In Cologne

03. The Road Is Ours - Live In Cologne

04. So Close - Live In Huskvarna

05. Bright Eyes - Live In Huskvarna

06. Take The Power - Live In Copenhagen

07. Dead Or Alive - Live In Huskvarna

08. I Don't Know You - Live In Cologne

09. Sleep - Live In Cologne

10. I Left My License In The Future - Live In Copenhagen

11. Dog From Hell - Live In Huskvarna

12. Can't Put Out The Fire - Live In Copenhagen

13. Whatever - Live In Gothenburg

14. Shoot To Kill - Live In Cologne

15. Try With Love - Live In Copenhagen

16. Thunderous - Live In Copenhagen

17. Hellevator - Live In Huskvarna

18. Speaking Of The Devil - Live In Huskvarna

19. Driving In Style - Live In Huskvarna

THUNDERMOTHER is:

Filippa Nässil - guitar, backing vox

Majsan Lindberg - bass, backing vox

Linnéa Vikström Egg - lead vox, guitar

Joan Massing - drums