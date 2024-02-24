TOM ARAYA's Wife Fires Back At 'Trolls' Over SLAYER Reunion: 'I Have Harassed Him For Over A Year' To Make It Happen

Sandra Araya, the wife of SLAYER bassist/vocalist Tom Araya, has defended the band's decision to reunite this fall for a couple of headlining festival gigs, five years after SLAYER wrapped up its "farewell" tour.

This past Wednesday (February 21),it was announced that Tom, guitarist Kerry King, guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph will perform at Chicago's Riot Fest on September 22 and Louisville's Louder Than Life on September 27, in what are being billed as the band's first gigs since November 2019.

Three days after the news of SLAYER's comeback hit the wire, Sandra took to her Facebook and Instagram accounts to write: "Let's clarify for the trolls: Tom was done with playing. I have harassed him for over a year. He agreed FINALLY. We shared that news with SLAYER's awesome managers and they did the rest! So yes without Tom it wouldn't have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn't have happened. But go ahead with your drama! I however will be enjoying a few shows and I'm thankful he loves me and the fans enough to do this".

Both Gary and his wife Lisa Holt were among the hundreds of people who "liked" Sandra's Instagram post, with Lisa sharing three heart emojis in response to Sandra's message.

In a statement confirming SLAYER's return, Tom said: "Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that." King added: "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. SLAYER means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

The same day that SLAYER's comeback was announced, Lisa Holt took to her social media to write: "Yes, it's true..and an exciting adventure for the band and fans !

"To all the people saying 'they are liars' 'they must have ran out of money' 'its not SLAYER without so and so' ..I have an idea for you all...DON'T GO.. and for all the people who did go to the final tour dates and enjoyed it...awesome!!

"This isn't a 'TOUR' it's some dates..and GREAT NEWS!!!" she added. "And everyone that thinks they know all the inside info..you can't possibly know. so just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year...go or don't..nobody cares!!!!!"

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kerry, who will release his debut solo album in May, told Rolling Stone that he didn't foresee SLAYER coming back together for the foreseeable future.

"Will SLAYER tour again? I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen. Could SLAYER play a show again? I'm sure there's a scenario," King said, adding that he hasn't spoken to Araya since that final show. "Am I looking for it? No, I'm just getting ready to start my [solo] career. So if that happens, it happens. But I'm going to be doing this for the next 10 years at least."

SLAYER played the final show of its farewell tour in November 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Kerry's wife Ayesha said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more live appearances.

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.