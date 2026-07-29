TOM KEIFER Cancels Shows After Suffering 'A Severe Vocal Muscle Strain/Injury'

CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer has canceled the last three shows of his 2026 solo tour after "completely" losing his singing voice due to "a severe vocal muscle strain/injury".

Affected dates are a July 30 stop at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, an August 1 festival appearance at Beaver Dam, Kentucky's Rock The Dam and Tom's previously rescheduled August 3 show at Houston, Texas's Warehouse Live Midtown. The Houston concert was originally slated to take place on June 27 but Keifer postponed that gig just minutes before hitting the stage due to "sudden illness".

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 29),Tom's manager, Tim Heyne of Union Entertainment Group, shared the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately, Tom Keifer has suffered a severe vocal muscle strain/injury resulting in complete loss of singing voice, forcing the cancellation of the last three upcoming shows of the Keiferband's 2026 concert tour. Please contact the venues or ticket services for refunds.

"Canceling any show is the last thing Tom ever wants to see happen. He loves performing for you all and makes every effort to ensure his voice is the best it can be for every show."

Tom has transitioned his talents over the past decade and a half to a solo career, recording and touring with #KEIFERBAND.

Last August, Tom confirmed to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that he was still working on material for the follow-up to his sophomore solo album, "Rise", which was released in September 2019 via Cleopatra Records.

Tom's #KEIFERBAND is rounded out by Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Tanya Davis, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Keifer was the voice of CINDERELLA on all of the band's albums, including the first two, 1986's "Night Songs" and 1988's "Long Cold Winter". CINDERELLA recorded two more LPs before Keifer suffered vocal paresis, grunge happened and the band lost its record deal.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer focused on his solo career.

In March 2022, Keifer said that he was "not prepared" for the 2021 passing of CINDERELLA guitarist Jeff LaBar. Jeff was found dead by his wife in July 2021 inside his apartment in Nashville. He was 58 years old.